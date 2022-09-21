Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC trustee candidate forum announced
A forum featuring candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Schuler Auditorium on the NIC campus in Coeur d’Alene. This in-person event is organized by the Joint Chamber Public Policy Committee, which comprises members...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Donations
Maj. Adem Orens, deputy director of cadets for the Coeur d'Alene Squadron Civil Air Patrol, right, accepts a $1,000 donation from the Coeur d'Alene Elks Lodge 1254 as patrol seniors and cadets look on. The donated funds are to support Civil Air Patrol training programs of the squadron and search and rescue in Idaho. Pictured, from left: Past Exulted Ruler George Paul Braden Jr., Cadet Commander Nunn, Esteemed Leading Knight Molly Barr and Orens.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COMMENTARY: Work not woke
Election season is upon us (again) and the air is full of so many claims, accusations and outright lies. For example, just last week a My Turn author accused the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee of wanting to “get rid of public education.” They offered no justification or proof, which is not surprising as the claim is patently false. The KCRCC has a long history of supporting actual education as several of the committeemen have also served as school board trustees; receiving Boardmanship Awards for excellence in the process.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Soroptimists seek nominations for Women of Distinction
Soroptimist (Best for Women) International of Coeur d'Alene is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are presented to women whose achievements and dedication to community service set them apart. Soroptimist International is a service group for women that works to better the lives of women...
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Support for human trafficking survivors
It's a phrase used to describe a place where ships are protected from war and stormy seas. As of July, Safe Harbor is also the name of a newly formed North Idaho nonprofit that is dedicated to providing resources for those who have experienced the horrors of human trafficking. Its mission is to provide secure housing options, intensive therapeutic services, acute and preventative medical assistance, reintegration resources and community awareness through education.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Mayors not wild about impact-fee proposal
COEUR d’ALENE — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday. “Where does this end?” asked Rathdrum Mayor Vic Holmes during the meeting of...
KUOW
'Critical race theory' and gender studies take center stage in Spokane
School board elections in Washington are mostly non-partisan, but that hasn’t stopped the polarization that’s infected much of our political system from showing up at their meetings. Soundside headed to Spokane for a recent example, to Northwood Middle School, and a recent board meeting of the Mead School...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Velma Ruth Farlin, 106
Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'We are the wings of love'
COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Notices
CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
REAWAKENING: Press should have covered it
Last weekend, Sept. 16-17, there was a crowd numbering well north of 4,000 people at Stateline Speedway for an event called The Reawaken America Tour. In those two days we heard from dozens of speakers on a number of topics of great interest to everyone in these troubling times. Most of the speakers you, and a very high percentage of your readers, have likely not heard of. What they had to share was significant, relevant and timely. Here is a list of the most notable speakers who appeared in person right here in little old Post Falls, Idaho: General Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, Peter Navarro, Roger Stone and Patrick Byrne — just to name a few you would recognize.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins, 84
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins was born June 22, 1938 in Burbank, Calif., and passed on Sept. 18, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Collins; her siblings: Margaret Collins, Avril Collins, Art Stone; and great-grandson, Cedar Gabriel. She...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dianna Mary Cook-Hemond, 81
If you imagined that you heard a bunch of barking dogs very early on the morning of September 18, 2022, you were probably hearing the happy dogs welcoming their beloved owner into the gates of heaven. Dinah loved dogs! Over the course of her life, she owned and loved more than a dozen. She’s truly in heaven now, probably handing them all a treat.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NORTH IDAHO: Some want to remake it
I find myself slightly perplexed when I hear all the hullabaloo about the Great Replacement Theory. This has happened more than once in the history of America. Ask the Native Americans who once held these lands as their own or the Mexican people who lost 60% of their nation to the borders of the present-day U.S. A more recent example can be seen in Idaho, especially Kootenai County.
Amid Camp Hope crisis, Spokane’s head of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services resigns
As the City of Spokane faces a crisis over the growing Camp Hope and works to establish a new homeless shelter, the head of the department tasked with handling housing issues has resigned after less than three months on the job.
