ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC trustee candidate forum announced

A forum featuring candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Schuler Auditorium on the NIC campus in Coeur d’Alene. This in-person event is organized by the Joint Chamber Public Policy Committee, which comprises members...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Donations

Maj. Adem Orens, deputy director of cadets for the Coeur d'Alene Squadron Civil Air Patrol, right, accepts a $1,000 donation from the Coeur d'Alene Elks Lodge 1254 as patrol seniors and cadets look on. The donated funds are to support Civil Air Patrol training programs of the squadron and search and rescue in Idaho. Pictured, from left: Past Exulted Ruler George Paul Braden Jr., Cadet Commander Nunn, Esteemed Leading Knight Molly Barr and Orens.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

COMMENTARY: Work not woke

Election season is upon us (again) and the air is full of so many claims, accusations and outright lies. For example, just last week a My Turn author accused the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee of wanting to “get rid of public education.” They offered no justification or proof, which is not surprising as the claim is patently false. The KCRCC has a long history of supporting actual education as several of the committeemen have also served as school board trustees; receiving Boardmanship Awards for excellence in the process.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Soroptimists seek nominations for Women of Distinction

Soroptimist (Best for Women) International of Coeur d'Alene is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are presented to women whose achievements and dedication to community service set them apart. Soroptimist International is a service group for women that works to better the lives of women...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kootenai County, ID
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Kootenai County, ID
Elections
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Elections
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

Support for human trafficking survivors

It's a phrase used to describe a place where ships are protected from war and stormy seas. As of July, Safe Harbor is also the name of a newly formed North Idaho nonprofit that is dedicated to providing resources for those who have experienced the horrors of human trafficking. Its mission is to provide secure housing options, intensive therapeutic services, acute and preventative medical assistance, reintegration resources and community awareness through education.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mayors not wild about impact-fee proposal

COEUR d’ALENE — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday. “Where does this end?” asked Rathdrum Mayor Vic Holmes during the meeting of...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KUOW

'Critical race theory' and gender studies take center stage in Spokane

School board elections in Washington are mostly non-partisan, but that hasn’t stopped the polarization that’s infected much of our political system from showing up at their meetings. Soundside headed to Spokane for a recent example, to Northwood Middle School, and a recent board meeting of the Mead School...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Voting Registration#Election Local#Volunteers#North Idaho College#American Democracy
Coeur d'Alene Press

Velma Ruth Farlin, 106

Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We are the wings of love'

COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Coeur d'Alene Press

Notices

CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

REAWAKENING: Press should have covered it

Last weekend, Sept. 16-17, there was a crowd numbering well north of 4,000 people at Stateline Speedway for an event called The Reawaken America Tour. In those two days we heard from dozens of speakers on a number of topics of great interest to everyone in these troubling times. Most of the speakers you, and a very high percentage of your readers, have likely not heard of. What they had to share was significant, relevant and timely. Here is a list of the most notable speakers who appeared in person right here in little old Post Falls, Idaho: General Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, Peter Navarro, Roger Stone and Patrick Byrne — just to name a few you would recognize.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins, 84

Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins was born June 22, 1938 in Burbank, Calif., and passed on Sept. 18, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Collins; her siblings: Margaret Collins, Avril Collins, Art Stone; and great-grandson, Cedar Gabriel. She...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dianna Mary Cook-Hemond, 81

If you imagined that you heard a bunch of barking dogs very early on the morning of September 18, 2022, you were probably hearing the happy dogs welcoming their beloved owner into the gates of heaven. Dinah loved dogs! Over the course of her life, she owned and loved more than a dozen. She’s truly in heaven now, probably handing them all a treat.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
Coeur d'Alene Press

NORTH IDAHO: Some want to remake it

I find myself slightly perplexed when I hear all the hullabaloo about the Great Replacement Theory. This has happened more than once in the history of America. Ask the Native Americans who once held these lands as their own or the Mexican people who lost 60% of their nation to the borders of the present-day U.S. A more recent example can be seen in Idaho, especially Kootenai County.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy