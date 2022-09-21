ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KevinMD.com

We need to get real about chronic pain solutions

For all the time and attention that’s placed on whether opioids should be prescribed or even removed from the market, we must put equal – if not greater – emphasis on enhancing access to non-opioid pain treatments. Not prescribing opioids doesn’t solve or eliminate the root issue and reason many people are on painkillers to begin with—chronic pain.
KevinMD.com

Medical training and the systematic creation of mental health sufferers

The COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted our lives, tilting them into imbalance and oftentimes severing our individual sense of inner peace. The newfound public initiative to combat these paralyzing challenges is welcome, especially to me. I’ve coped with major depression for as long as I can remember. The grinding pursuit...
KevinMD.com

It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis

Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
Salon

When an ER doctor becomes an ER patient

Pushed through the ER entrance on a gurney. A voice directed the medics to a treatment bay. Hands removed my shirt and attached wires to my chest and finger. Monitors stood at my head, passing judgments. I eyed the fast heart rate and low oxygen level in my blood as if the numbers belonged to someone else. In Providence, Rhode Island, where I'm an ER doc, these monitors are my allies. Now, I was in a North Carolina ER, sweat-soaked, breathing hard, caked in vomit, and my scalp a bloody mess.
MedicalXpress

Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain

Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
drugtopics.com

Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline

Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
pewtrusts.org

Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?

Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
MedPage Today

It's High Time for Broader Access to Non-Opioid Pain Medication

Overdose deaths have hit an all-time high in the U.S.: over 107,000 in a single year. This crisis has been driven predominantly by opioid-related overdose deaths. With the total number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassing 1 million since 1999, it's clear the problem shows no signs of abating.
beckersspine.com

Many hospitals are not performing enough total joint replacements, study finds

A study in the Journal of Arthroplasty found many hospitals are performing total hip and knee replacements at "suboptimal volumes." Surgical outcomes tend to improve with volume, according to the study, published May 11. Researchers examined Medicare data from 2009 through 2015 for volume trends and used mixed-effort models to assess surgeon and hospital volumes with 30-day complications or mortality.
KevinMD.com

Why I’m leaving emergency medicine

I am hanging up my stethoscope and exiting the ambulance bay doors for the last time. I chose emergency medicine to care for critically ill and injured patients, and I’m leaving because this has become near impossible. I believe it imperative to share some of the reasons that I,...
Healthline

All About Buprenorphine

If you have certain conditions, your doctor may recommend treatment with buprenorphine. It’s a prescription drug that comes in three different forms. Depending on the form of buprenorphine prescribed, it may be used for the following:. Opioid dependence, which is now called opioid use disorder (OUD). Opioids are strong...
allnurses.com

Nurses Didn't Call Doctor

Specializes in Home Health,Peds. Has 18 years experience. All weekend, a patient had a heart rate of 120 to 150. Patient who is 65 yr old has an intensive history of tachy, dm, heart failure, severe obesity. Yet not one weekend nurse called the doctor. Their reasoning was since his parameters on the monitor are low bp 70, high Bp 155, it was OK because it was within parameters. I noticed it was high, like 140 to 150 when I walked in. When he was sleeping it was 140 to 150.
Harvard Health

Palliative care frightens some people: Here’s how it helps

During many stages of illness, palliative care can ease strains and provide additional support. Many people and their families associate the term palliative care with the end of life. Some may think that palliative care and hospice care are one and the same. So it’s worth explaining that palliative care is a medical specialty able to help people during many different stages of health, not just during a terminal illness. Importantly, the services offered could help you or someone you love enjoy a better quality of life, ease uncomfortable symptoms, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.
Futurity

Trans guys deserve thoughtful counseling about fertility

There are no standards on comprehensive counseling for transgender men on how to preserve their fertility while undergoing gender-affirming medical procedures, according to a new study. The study, published in the journal F&S Reports, lists guidelines that health care providers can follow to effectively counsel transgender men on fertility preservation...
BBC

Selective mutism families left 'isolated' due to lack of care

A mum says families are being left "isolated" in areas which have "poor care" for children with selective mutism. Joanna Turner's four-year-old daughter was diagnosed with the anxiety-based mental health disorder last year, but discharged on diagnosis and left with no treatment plan. Mrs Turner said care varies across the country and this needs to change.
