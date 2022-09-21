ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Cattle get a luxury milking parlor following approval of land purchase

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago
The University of Idaho will move forward with plans to construct a state-of-the-art milking parlor at its Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment following approval of the purchase of farmland in southeastern Idaho.

The purchase was approved Tuesday by the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners using funds from the November 2021 sale of 282 acres of endowment land near Caldwell no longer in use. Proceeds from the Caldwell property will be used to acquire 638 acres of farmland north of Rupert. The university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will use the remaining funds to construct a state-of-the-art milking parlor on that property capable of serving a 2,000-head dairy herd.

UI president Scott Green noted that agriculture remains Idaho’s number one industry, with livestock accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts.

Business
Moscow Pullman Daily News

