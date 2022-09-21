Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Fall Festival tonight
The first North Idaho Fall Festival is 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Coeur d'Alene Eagles 15th Street pavilion. There will be music, food, games and prizes. More than 20 small business vendors - health care, farmers, artists, coffee and food - are expected. It is sponsored by Angela...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'We are the wings of love'
COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dianna Mary Cook-Hemond, 81
If you imagined that you heard a bunch of barking dogs very early on the morning of September 18, 2022, you were probably hearing the happy dogs welcoming their beloved owner into the gates of heaven. Dinah loved dogs! Over the course of her life, she owned and loved more than a dozen. She’s truly in heaven now, probably handing them all a treat.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDA Fire open house Saturday
The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department will open its doors today to the community for the department's annual open house. This year’s Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 3, 1500 N. 15th St. Kids will be able to try the Junior Combat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Field of memories and dreams'
COEUR d’ALENE — When Sandy Emerson told Charlie Nipp to meet him at Memorial Field, he didn’t say why. Just be there, Emerson said. So Nipp and his wife, Susan, did as instructed and after church last Sunday, they met Sandy and his wife, Jeanne. They walked...
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Notices
CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Velma Ruth Farlin, 106
Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Getting good stories
The Museum of North Idaho, or MONI, continues to be blessed by the unwavering support of the Coeur d’Alene Press. We continue to use all resources available to put before our community the importance of shining a spotlight on our past to better understand our present. The Press remains one of our best resources.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hank and Patsy are back!
Rusty Jackson and Chrissy Summering will play the roles of Hank Williams, Sr. and Patsy Cline during "An Evening with Hank and Patsy" at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in Lake City Center, 1916 North Lakewood Drive, Coeur d'Alene. The premise — Hank and Patsy get permission to return to Earth...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get your kicks
Cooking class buddies gather around Bob Black's 2002 turquoise Thunderbird outside the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center before a Route 66-themed culinary experience Wednesday evening. From left, clockwise: Terri McManus, Susan Jacklin, Cricket Pierce, Teresa Kosel, Linda Pry, Suzy Jolley and Black. Under Black's culinary direction, the groovy crew enjoyed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins, 84
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins was born June 22, 1938 in Burbank, Calif., and passed on Sept. 18, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Collins; her siblings: Margaret Collins, Avril Collins, Art Stone; and great-grandson, Cedar Gabriel. She...
inlander.com
I Saw You
GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: West, Vikings boys win at Kraus Invitational
HAYDEN LAKE — Coeur d’Alene High senior Luke West shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors in the Jim Kraus Invitational at Avondale Golf Club on Friday. Coeur d’Alene captured the team title with a 302, with Lewiston second (325) and Lake City third (327). The...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Donations
Maj. Adem Orens, deputy director of cadets for the Coeur d'Alene Squadron Civil Air Patrol, right, accepts a $1,000 donation from the Coeur d'Alene Elks Lodge 1254 as patrol seniors and cadets look on. The donated funds are to support Civil Air Patrol training programs of the squadron and search and rescue in Idaho. Pictured, from left: Past Exulted Ruler George Paul Braden Jr., Cadet Commander Nunn, Esteemed Leading Knight Molly Barr and Orens.
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Reader: Breakfast served all day long
Fall is in the air, and it’s not just the weather that is changing. With a heart that dwarfs her freshly baked behemoth cinnamon rolls, Wendy Hansen Franck is hanging up her apron and handing over the keys to her iconic café. On Saturday, Oct. 1 (give or take a few days), new owner Josh Butler takes a hand at pounding out those infamous Hoot Owl Chicken Fried Steaks.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
Comments / 0