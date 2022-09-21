ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Fall Festival tonight

The first North Idaho Fall Festival is 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Coeur d'Alene Eagles 15th Street pavilion. There will be music, food, games and prizes. More than 20 small business vendors - health care, farmers, artists, coffee and food - are expected. It is sponsored by Angela...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We are the wings of love'

COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dianna Mary Cook-Hemond, 81

If you imagined that you heard a bunch of barking dogs very early on the morning of September 18, 2022, you were probably hearing the happy dogs welcoming their beloved owner into the gates of heaven. Dinah loved dogs! Over the course of her life, she owned and loved more than a dozen. She’s truly in heaven now, probably handing them all a treat.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA Fire open house Saturday

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department will open its doors today to the community for the department's annual open house. This year’s Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 3, 1500 N. 15th St. Kids will be able to try the Junior Combat...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kootenai County, ID
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Kootenai County, ID
Lifestyle
Coeur D'alene, ID
Lifestyle
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Field of memories and dreams'

COEUR d’ALENE — When Sandy Emerson told Charlie Nipp to meet him at Memorial Field, he didn’t say why. Just be there, Emerson said. So Nipp and his wife, Susan, did as instructed and after church last Sunday, they met Sandy and his wife, Jeanne. They walked...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Notices

CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Velma Ruth Farlin, 106

Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Owens
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Getting good stories

The Museum of North Idaho, or MONI, continues to be blessed by the unwavering support of the Coeur d’Alene Press. We continue to use all resources available to put before our community the importance of shining a spotlight on our past to better understand our present. The Press remains one of our best resources.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hank and Patsy are back!

Rusty Jackson and Chrissy Summering will play the roles of Hank Williams, Sr. and Patsy Cline during "An Evening with Hank and Patsy" at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in Lake City Center, 1916 North Lakewood Drive, Coeur d'Alene. The premise — Hank and Patsy get permission to return to Earth...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Get your kicks

Cooking class buddies gather around Bob Black's 2002 turquoise Thunderbird outside the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center before a Route 66-themed culinary experience Wednesday evening. From left, clockwise: Terri McManus, Susan Jacklin, Cricket Pierce, Teresa Kosel, Linda Pry, Suzy Jolley and Black. Under Black's culinary direction, the groovy crew enjoyed...
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Sun#Local Life#Swimming Pools#Adieu#What To Do#Travel Info#Coeur D Alene Magazine
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins, 84

Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins was born June 22, 1938 in Burbank, Calif., and passed on Sept. 18, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Collins; her siblings: Margaret Collins, Avril Collins, Art Stone; and great-grandson, Cedar Gabriel. She...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

I Saw You

GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: West, Vikings boys win at Kraus Invitational

HAYDEN LAKE — Coeur d’Alene High senior Luke West shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors in the Jim Kraus Invitational at Avondale Golf Club on Friday. Coeur d’Alene captured the team title with a 302, with Lewiston second (325) and Lake City third (327). The...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Coeur d'Alene Press

Donations

Maj. Adem Orens, deputy director of cadets for the Coeur d'Alene Squadron Civil Air Patrol, right, accepts a $1,000 donation from the Coeur d'Alene Elks Lodge 1254 as patrol seniors and cadets look on. The donated funds are to support Civil Air Patrol training programs of the squadron and search and rescue in Idaho. Pictured, from left: Past Exulted Ruler George Paul Braden Jr., Cadet Commander Nunn, Esteemed Leading Knight Molly Barr and Orens.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Sandpoint Reader

The Sandpoint Reader: Breakfast served all day long

Fall is in the air, and it’s not just the weather that is changing. With a heart that dwarfs her freshly baked behemoth cinnamon rolls, Wendy Hansen Franck is hanging up her apron and handing over the keys to her iconic café. On Saturday, Oct. 1 (give or take a few days), new owner Josh Butler takes a hand at pounding out those infamous Hoot Owl Chicken Fried Steaks.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy