Angela Cronister
3d ago

no point in going... even if u bring 100s of valid points all that matters is the money in the end it will get approved. Our jail, water supply, electric and schools are already at capacity/overburdened and then some... we don't have the economy/infastructure to support the unrestricted growth.SMH...

Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA Fire open house Saturday

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department will open its doors today to the community for the department's annual open house. This year’s Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 3, 1500 N. 15th St. Kids will be able to try the Junior Combat...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Donations

Maj. Adem Orens, deputy director of cadets for the Coeur d'Alene Squadron Civil Air Patrol, right, accepts a $1,000 donation from the Coeur d'Alene Elks Lodge 1254 as patrol seniors and cadets look on. The donated funds are to support Civil Air Patrol training programs of the squadron and search and rescue in Idaho. Pictured, from left: Past Exulted Ruler George Paul Braden Jr., Cadet Commander Nunn, Esteemed Leading Knight Molly Barr and Orens.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF buys land for future use

The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility. The property would be used by the Post Falls Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works Department....
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New Circulation Hours

The Coeur d’Alene Press Circulation office will have new hours effective Sunday, Sept. 25. Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 5:30 to 11 a.m.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Velma Ruth Farlin, 106

Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Notices

CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dianna Mary Cook-Hemond, 81

If you imagined that you heard a bunch of barking dogs very early on the morning of September 18, 2022, you were probably hearing the happy dogs welcoming their beloved owner into the gates of heaven. Dinah loved dogs! Over the course of her life, she owned and loved more than a dozen. She’s truly in heaven now, probably handing them all a treat.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We are the wings of love'

COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Getting good stories

The Museum of North Idaho, or MONI, continues to be blessed by the unwavering support of the Coeur d’Alene Press. We continue to use all resources available to put before our community the importance of shining a spotlight on our past to better understand our present. The Press remains one of our best resources.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mayors not wild about impact-fee proposal

COEUR d’ALENE — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday. “Where does this end?” asked Rathdrum Mayor Vic Holmes during the meeting of...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins, 84

Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins was born June 22, 1938 in Burbank, Calif., and passed on Sept. 18, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Collins; her siblings: Margaret Collins, Avril Collins, Art Stone; and great-grandson, Cedar Gabriel. She...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC trustee candidate forum announced

A forum featuring candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Schuler Auditorium on the NIC campus in Coeur d’Alene. This in-person event is organized by the Joint Chamber Public Policy Committee, which comprises members...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

