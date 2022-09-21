Christ Church in spotlight by ‘Meet the Press’
Christ Church has again caught the attention of the national media as “Meet the Press” recently aired a segment profiling the Moscow-based church as part of a broader discussion about the rise of Christian nationalism and theocracy in the U.S.
The long-running NBC program visited Moscow several weeks ago to talk to Christ Church pastor Doug Wilson and other community members. A portion of the segment was aired during the program Sunday, and the full piece can be viewed on Peacock or online at nbcnews.com/meet-the-press.
The piece focused on Christ Church’s stated goal to make Moscow a Christian town and the tension that has caused in the community. During his interview with NBC’s Anne Thompson, Wilson called Moscow a “microcosm” of the “radical division” happening around the country.
Comments / 0