Moscow, ID

Christ Church in spotlight by ‘Meet the Press’

By Anthony Kuipers, Daily News staff writer
 3 days ago
Christ Church Senior Minister Doug Wilson, left, speaks with NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson in a screenshot from a “Meet the Press” segment in which the Moscow church was profiled. NBC News

Christ Church has again caught the attention of the national media as “Meet the Press” recently aired a segment profiling the Moscow-based church as part of a broader discussion about the rise of Christian nationalism and theocracy in the U.S.

The long-running NBC program visited Moscow several weeks ago to talk to Christ Church pastor Doug Wilson and other community members. A portion of the segment was aired during the program Sunday, and the full piece can be viewed on Peacock or online at nbcnews.com/meet-the-press.

The piece focused on Christ Church’s stated goal to make Moscow a Christian town and the tension that has caused in the community. During his interview with NBC’s Anne Thompson, Wilson called Moscow a “microcosm” of the “radical division” happening around the country.

