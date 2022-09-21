ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

dayton.com

Warren County’s newest brewery opens today

LEBANON —Warren County’s newest brewery and eatery opens today in the city’s former firehouse at 20 W. Silver St. Nathan Ridgley said Lebanon Brewing Company is the first brewery in Lebanon in about 15 years since another local brewery, Mighty Casey’s, closed. “The old fire station...
LEBANON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence

Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
FLORENCE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street

Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
AURORA, IN
linknky.com

Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington

Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Fall is here. Is your garden ready?

Fall has arrived. Is your garden ready for the season? Now is a great time to plant garlic and plant spring bulbs. It’s also time to prepare your plants for the winter. There’s plenty of work outdoors to keep you busy. Our gardening experts join Cincinnati Edition with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
MONROE, OH
wvxu.org

What does a National Historic designation do for the King Records site?

Cincinnati's King Records site joined the National Register of Historic Places earlier this month, adding another layer of recognition for the buildings that hosted some of the most significant recording sessions in the history of American music. But what does that federal designation, overseen by the National Park Service, actually...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington: Devou Park Overlook to get facelift thanks to Drees company, Acute Hearing, more

Barbara Drees Jones presented to Commissioners at their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night and said that Drees Homes would once again like to honor Ralph Drees. But unlike in 2003, where the man himself came before the city to propose the building and donation of an event center in commemoration of the company’s 75th anniversary, this time it was his daughter who made the request.
COVINGTON, KY
moversmakers.org

Beech Acres moving near downtown

Beech Acres Parenting Center, the parenting agency with more than 170 years of service to children and families of Greater Cincinnati and 160 employees, will relocate by October to a new centralized headquarters on the edge of downtown. A new lease for the fifth floor and nearly 22,000 square feet...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand

Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son

Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
COVINGTON, KY

