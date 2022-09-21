Read full article on original website
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
Cool temperatures and fall-like weather is here, but there's still tons around the Tri-State to enjoy.
Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction
Great Parks of Hamilton County has completed a new trail section which adds to existing trails and creates a dedicated pedestrian path stretching from downtown Cincinnati to Springfield.
dayton.com
Warren County’s newest brewery opens today
LEBANON —Warren County’s newest brewery and eatery opens today in the city’s former firehouse at 20 W. Silver St. Nathan Ridgley said Lebanon Brewing Company is the first brewery in Lebanon in about 15 years since another local brewery, Mighty Casey’s, closed. “The old fire station...
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival: Celebrity appearances, event schedule, road closures
CINCINNATI — The Kroger Wellness Festival will be taking over The Banks in Cincinnati this weekend. Here's everything you need to know. The festival will take place Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. What celebrities will be there?. The free festival includes celebrity fitness challenges,...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
WKRC
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
linknky.com
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
This weekend is full of fun activities, from the start of Halloween Haunt to the Newport Oktoberfest and Cincinnati Comic Expo.
eaglecountryonline.com
Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street
Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
linknky.com
Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington
Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
wvxu.org
Fall is here. Is your garden ready?
Fall has arrived. Is your garden ready for the season? Now is a great time to plant garlic and plant spring bulbs. It’s also time to prepare your plants for the winter. There’s plenty of work outdoors to keep you busy. Our gardening experts join Cincinnati Edition with...
WKRC
New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
wvxu.org
What does a National Historic designation do for the King Records site?
Cincinnati's King Records site joined the National Register of Historic Places earlier this month, adding another layer of recognition for the buildings that hosted some of the most significant recording sessions in the history of American music. But what does that federal designation, overseen by the National Park Service, actually...
WLWT 5
Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
Covington: Devou Park Overlook to get facelift thanks to Drees company, Acute Hearing, more
Barbara Drees Jones presented to Commissioners at their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night and said that Drees Homes would once again like to honor Ralph Drees. But unlike in 2003, where the man himself came before the city to propose the building and donation of an event center in commemoration of the company’s 75th anniversary, this time it was his daughter who made the request.
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
moversmakers.org
Beech Acres moving near downtown
Beech Acres Parenting Center, the parenting agency with more than 170 years of service to children and families of Greater Cincinnati and 160 employees, will relocate by October to a new centralized headquarters on the edge of downtown. A new lease for the fifth floor and nearly 22,000 square feet...
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
Fox 19
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
