Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
NYC artist granted first known registered copyright for AI art
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- An artist based in New York City has been granted the first known registered copyright for artwork made using latent diffusion artificial intelligence. Kris Kashtanova received a copyright for a graphic novel titled Zarya of the Dawn made using the commercial AI art generator Midjourney, according to a statement posted to their Instagram account. The copyright was verified by UPI through public records.
