Sean Ulman appointed to P&Z commission
The City Council recently appointed Seward Soundboard author Sean Ulman to a three-year term on the Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission, due to expire in 2025. Ulman told the Journal last week that a growing interest in the city’s housing crisis played a significant role in his decision to join the commission.
Animal shelter construction nears completion
Construction on the new site for the Seward Animal Shelter at 605 Sea Lion Avenue is nearing completion. On Saturday, Seward Animal Control Officer Shelli McDowell shared Facebook photos updating the facility’s construction progress. Though nearly complete, the new shelter will still undergo several weeks’ further work before move-in can begin, according to Deputy Police Chief Karl Schaefermeyer.
Seward High swimming season underway, state finals beckon
With the conclusion of the 2022 Bartlett High School / Chugiak High School Invitational on Sep. 17, the Seward High swim team has completed the third meet of its 2022 season. Training for the season began on Aug. 3, with the team’s first meet held in Kenai on Aug. 27, fresh off the heels of the 2022 Tsunami Swim Camp. The camp brought hometown gold medalist Lydia Jacboy and a number of her fellow Olympians to Seward for swimming clinics. Among the attendees were all eight members of the Seward High swim team: girls’ team freshman Esmé Wilder and sophomore Hallee Schoening; boys’ team freshman Iver Gates, sophomore Oliver Trobaugh, juniors Ben and Nick Ambrosiani, and seniors Paxton Hill and Jackson Bird. Pool time with the world’s best proved invaluable in honing the student athletes’ lap times before the season officially began, according to Seward High Swim Coach Solomon D’Amico.
