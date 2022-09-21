With the conclusion of the 2022 Bartlett High School / Chugiak High School Invitational on Sep. 17, the Seward High swim team has completed the third meet of its 2022 season. Training for the season began on Aug. 3, with the team’s first meet held in Kenai on Aug. 27, fresh off the heels of the 2022 Tsunami Swim Camp. The camp brought hometown gold medalist Lydia Jacboy and a number of her fellow Olympians to Seward for swimming clinics. Among the attendees were all eight members of the Seward High swim team: girls’ team freshman Esmé Wilder and sophomore Hallee Schoening; boys’ team freshman Iver Gates, sophomore Oliver Trobaugh, juniors Ben and Nick Ambrosiani, and seniors Paxton Hill and Jackson Bird. Pool time with the world’s best proved invaluable in honing the student athletes’ lap times before the season officially began, according to Seward High Swim Coach Solomon D’Amico.

SEWARD, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO