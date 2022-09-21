Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Lakeland beats Post Falls for first time in 10 years
RATHDRUM — For the first time since 2012, the Battle of the Prairie title went to the team in green. Thomas Calder and John Cornish scored two touchdowns each for Lakeland, which held off visiting Post Falls 31-28 on Friday night at Corbit Field. “It was definitely a staple...
PREP ROUNDUP: Lakeland sweeps Sandpoint
SANDPOINT — The Lakeland Hawks extended their winning streak to 10 straight matches with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 victory over the Sandpoint Bulldogs in Inland Empire League play Thursday night at Les Rogers Court. Addie Raebel had 10 kills for Lakeland (15-6, 4-1 IEL). Ziya Munyer had nine kills...
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City Lasso's a win over Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d’ALENE — After having her team suffer its first loss of the season on Tuesday, Lake City coach Michelle Kleinberg used a saying from an up and coming coach.. “We talked about being a goldfish like in the show ‘Ted Lasso’ and having a short-term memory,” said Kleinberg, whose team fell at Post Falls on Tuesday. “We just wanted to play well and wanted to get our mojo back.”
PREP ROUNDUP: West, Vikings boys win at Kraus Invitational
HAYDEN LAKE — Coeur d’Alene High senior Luke West shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors in the Jim Kraus Invitational at Avondale Golf Club on Friday. Coeur d’Alene captured the team title with a 302, with Lewiston second (325) and Lake City third (327). The...
Coeur d'Alene High to honor Vikings 1982 state football champions
The Coeur d’Alene Vikings won the first of five state titles in the Vikings’ storied football history in 1982. Tonight, celebrating the 40th anniversary of that first state title, Coeur d’Alene High will honor that 1982 football team at halftime of the Vikings’ game vs. Woodinville, Wash., at Viking Field.
