Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Support for human trafficking survivors
It's a phrase used to describe a place where ships are protected from war and stormy seas. As of July, Safe Harbor is also the name of a newly formed North Idaho nonprofit that is dedicated to providing resources for those who have experienced the horrors of human trafficking. Its mission is to provide secure housing options, intensive therapeutic services, acute and preventative medical assistance, reintegration resources and community awareness through education.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dianna Mary Cook-Hemond, 81
If you imagined that you heard a bunch of barking dogs very early on the morning of September 18, 2022, you were probably hearing the happy dogs welcoming their beloved owner into the gates of heaven. Dinah loved dogs! Over the course of her life, she owned and loved more than a dozen. She’s truly in heaven now, probably handing them all a treat.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Velma Ruth Farlin, 106
Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
'We are the wings of love'
COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Getting good stories
The Museum of North Idaho, or MONI, continues to be blessed by the unwavering support of the Coeur d’Alene Press. We continue to use all resources available to put before our community the importance of shining a spotlight on our past to better understand our present. The Press remains one of our best resources.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: West, Vikings boys win at Kraus Invitational
HAYDEN LAKE — Coeur d’Alene High senior Luke West shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors in the Jim Kraus Invitational at Avondale Golf Club on Friday. Coeur d’Alene captured the team title with a 302, with Lewiston second (325) and Lake City third (327). The...
Coeur d'Alene Press
POTLATCH HILL: Cell tower should be denied
Kudos to Shawna Lambert’s Letter to the Editor in Sunday’s paper. She covered all the salient points on why the proposed cell tower near the only entrance and exit to the Potlatch Hill neighborhoods needs to be denied. We look forward to the day when these ugly cell towers are obsolete, but in the mean time we need to mitigate the damage it is doing to our bodies and environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Lakeland beats Post Falls for first time in 10 years
RATHDRUM — For the first time since 2012, the Battle of the Prairie title went to the team in green. Thomas Calder and John Cornish scored two touchdowns each for Lakeland, which held off visiting Post Falls 31-28 on Friday night at Corbit Field. “It was definitely a staple...
Coeur d'Alene Press
REAWAKENING: Press should have covered it
Last weekend, Sept. 16-17, there was a crowd numbering well north of 4,000 people at Stateline Speedway for an event called The Reawaken America Tour. In those two days we heard from dozens of speakers on a number of topics of great interest to everyone in these troubling times. Most of the speakers you, and a very high percentage of your readers, have likely not heard of. What they had to share was significant, relevant and timely. Here is a list of the most notable speakers who appeared in person right here in little old Post Falls, Idaho: General Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, Peter Navarro, Roger Stone and Patrick Byrne — just to name a few you would recognize.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Mayors not wild about impact-fee proposal
COEUR d’ALENE — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday. “Where does this end?” asked Rathdrum Mayor Vic Holmes during the meeting of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
High-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors
With flu season just around the corner, seniors have a flu shot option that offers more protection. High-dose quadrivalent vaccines are now preferred for those 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Approved for that age group only, the Sanofi Pasteur Inc. manufactured vaccine contains four times the antigen as standard-dose flu vaccines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sights set on youth marksmanship skills workshops
Idaho Fish and Game staff and volunteers in the Panhandle Region will be hosting a Youth Marksmanship Skills Workshop on Sept. 25 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol. The workshop is for youth, ages 9 to 17 who have successfully completed hunter education. Participants will receive one-on-one instruction...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CARING: Kindness brings us closer
I’d like to start by again thanking the lovely lady who gave me one of her newly purchased canning jars in the Fourth Street Ace Hardware last week. We had been conversing in the canning supplies aisle and I mentioned wishing they sold the large jars individually or in pairs as well as in cases.
Coeur d'Alene Press
New Circulation Hours
The Coeur d’Alene Press Circulation office will have new hours effective Sunday, Sept. 25. Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 5:30 to 11 a.m.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC VOLLEYBALL: Frohlich, Neff, Kiefer, Minden help Cards sweep away Spokane
SPOKANE — Freshman Quincy Frohlich had nine kills and 10 digs for North Idaho College in a 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of the Community Colleges of Spokane in a Northwest Athletic Conference match at Spokane Falls on Friday. Abigail Neff, a sophomore setter from Lakeland High, had 21 assists...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Lakeland sweeps Sandpoint
SANDPOINT — The Lakeland Hawks extended their winning streak to 10 straight matches with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 victory over the Sandpoint Bulldogs in Inland Empire League play Thursday night at Les Rogers Court. Addie Raebel had 10 kills for Lakeland (15-6, 4-1 IEL). Ziya Munyer had nine kills...
Coeur d'Alene Press
COMMENTARY: Work not woke
Election season is upon us (again) and the air is full of so many claims, accusations and outright lies. For example, just last week a My Turn author accused the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee of wanting to “get rid of public education.” They offered no justification or proof, which is not surprising as the claim is patently false. The KCRCC has a long history of supporting actual education as several of the committeemen have also served as school board trustees; receiving Boardmanship Awards for excellence in the process.
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Fall Festival tonight
The first North Idaho Fall Festival is 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Coeur d'Alene Eagles 15th Street pavilion. There will be music, food, games and prizes. More than 20 small business vendors - health care, farmers, artists, coffee and food - are expected. It is sponsored by Angela...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Soroptimists seek nominations for Women of Distinction
Soroptimist (Best for Women) International of Coeur d'Alene is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are presented to women whose achievements and dedication to community service set them apart. Soroptimist International is a service group for women that works to better the lives of women...
Comments / 0