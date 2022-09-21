Last weekend, Sept. 16-17, there was a crowd numbering well north of 4,000 people at Stateline Speedway for an event called The Reawaken America Tour. In those two days we heard from dozens of speakers on a number of topics of great interest to everyone in these troubling times. Most of the speakers you, and a very high percentage of your readers, have likely not heard of. What they had to share was significant, relevant and timely. Here is a list of the most notable speakers who appeared in person right here in little old Post Falls, Idaho: General Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, Peter Navarro, Roger Stone and Patrick Byrne — just to name a few you would recognize.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO