Coeur d'Alene Press
Donations
Maj. Adem Orens, deputy director of cadets for the Coeur d'Alene Squadron Civil Air Patrol, right, accepts a $1,000 donation from the Coeur d'Alene Elks Lodge 1254 as patrol seniors and cadets look on. The donated funds are to support Civil Air Patrol training programs of the squadron and search and rescue in Idaho. Pictured, from left: Past Exulted Ruler George Paul Braden Jr., Cadet Commander Nunn, Esteemed Leading Knight Molly Barr and Orens.
'We are the wings of love'
COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
Velma Ruth Farlin, 106
Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
'Field of memories and dreams'
COEUR d’ALENE — When Sandy Emerson told Charlie Nipp to meet him at Memorial Field, he didn’t say why. Just be there, Emerson said. So Nipp and his wife, Susan, did as instructed and after church last Sunday, they met Sandy and his wife, Jeanne. They walked...
Dianna Mary Cook-Hemond, 81
If you imagined that you heard a bunch of barking dogs very early on the morning of September 18, 2022, you were probably hearing the happy dogs welcoming their beloved owner into the gates of heaven. Dinah loved dogs! Over the course of her life, she owned and loved more than a dozen. She’s truly in heaven now, probably handing them all a treat.
Soroptimists seek nominations for Women of Distinction
Soroptimist (Best for Women) International of Coeur d'Alene is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are presented to women whose achievements and dedication to community service set them apart. Soroptimist International is a service group for women that works to better the lives of women...
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins, 84
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins was born June 22, 1938 in Burbank, Calif., and passed on Sept. 18, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Collins; her siblings: Margaret Collins, Avril Collins, Art Stone; and great-grandson, Cedar Gabriel. She...
Notices
CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Getting good stories
The Museum of North Idaho, or MONI, continues to be blessed by the unwavering support of the Coeur d’Alene Press. We continue to use all resources available to put before our community the importance of shining a spotlight on our past to better understand our present. The Press remains one of our best resources.
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
EDITORIAL: Founding Fathers would adore these daughters
In honor of the last day of Constitution Week, we thought we’d give you a little test. If you ace this baby, you’re likely in the upper one-millionth percentile of American patriots. 1) Lt. George Farragut was born in what country? (Bonus: In what year?) 2) Which organization...
North Idaho Fall Festival tonight
The first North Idaho Fall Festival is 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Coeur d'Alene Eagles 15th Street pavilion. There will be music, food, games and prizes. More than 20 small business vendors - health care, farmers, artists, coffee and food - are expected. It is sponsored by Angela...
CARING: Kindness brings us closer
I’d like to start by again thanking the lovely lady who gave me one of her newly purchased canning jars in the Fourth Street Ace Hardware last week. We had been conversing in the canning supplies aisle and I mentioned wishing they sold the large jars individually or in pairs as well as in cases.
Get your kicks
Cooking class buddies gather around Bob Black's 2002 turquoise Thunderbird outside the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center before a Route 66-themed culinary experience Wednesday evening. From left, clockwise: Terri McManus, Susan Jacklin, Cricket Pierce, Teresa Kosel, Linda Pry, Suzy Jolley and Black. Under Black's culinary direction, the groovy crew enjoyed...
Support for human trafficking survivors
It's a phrase used to describe a place where ships are protected from war and stormy seas. As of July, Safe Harbor is also the name of a newly formed North Idaho nonprofit that is dedicated to providing resources for those who have experienced the horrors of human trafficking. Its mission is to provide secure housing options, intensive therapeutic services, acute and preventative medical assistance, reintegration resources and community awareness through education.
Hank and Patsy are back!
Rusty Jackson and Chrissy Summering will play the roles of Hank Williams, Sr. and Patsy Cline during "An Evening with Hank and Patsy" at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in Lake City Center, 1916 North Lakewood Drive, Coeur d'Alene. The premise — Hank and Patsy get permission to return to Earth...
NIC trustee candidate forum announced
A forum featuring candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Schuler Auditorium on the NIC campus in Coeur d’Alene. This in-person event is organized by the Joint Chamber Public Policy Committee, which comprises members...
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
PREP ROUNDUP: West, Vikings boys win at Kraus Invitational
HAYDEN LAKE — Coeur d’Alene High senior Luke West shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors in the Jim Kraus Invitational at Avondale Golf Club on Friday. Coeur d’Alene captured the team title with a 302, with Lewiston second (325) and Lake City third (327). The...
REAWAKENING: Press should have covered it
Last weekend, Sept. 16-17, there was a crowd numbering well north of 4,000 people at Stateline Speedway for an event called The Reawaken America Tour. In those two days we heard from dozens of speakers on a number of topics of great interest to everyone in these troubling times. Most of the speakers you, and a very high percentage of your readers, have likely not heard of. What they had to share was significant, relevant and timely. Here is a list of the most notable speakers who appeared in person right here in little old Post Falls, Idaho: General Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, Peter Navarro, Roger Stone and Patrick Byrne — just to name a few you would recognize.
