ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
nittanysportsnow.com

12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Up-and-Down First Half

Penn State had an up-and-down first half against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Coach James Franklin’s team scored the game’s first 14 and most recent seven points but gave up 14 in between. There were good and bad things that happened for Penn State in the game’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Central Michigan Chippewas

After a quick southern excursion, No. 14 Penn State football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to face off with Central Michigan for its final non-conference game of the season. The Nittany Lions have a bit of momentum on their side after blowing out Auburn in dangerous SEC waters, while the Chippewas have sputtered to a 1-2 start.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Onward State

Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Penn State will hit the gridiron for the fourth consecutive week, this time against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are coming off a massive 41-12 victory over Auburn last week at Jordan-Hare Stadium and are a perfect 3-0 heading into the matchup. On the other hand, the Chippewas are only 1-2 on the season but won their last game against Bucknell 41-0.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
State College, PA
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State College, PA
Football
State
South Carolina State
Onward State

No. 14 Penn State Women’s Hockey Defeats No. 3 Wisconsin 4-1

No. 14 Penn State (1-0-0) defeated No. 3 Wisconsin (0-1-0) 4-1 in thrilling fashion to open up its season on Thursday at Pegula Ice Arena. After going down 1-0 on a Wisconsin shorthanded goal, Penn State rallied to score four unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Tessa Janecke, who was named the CHA preseason Rookie of the Year, scored two of those goals.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Georgia#Barbecue Restaurant#American Football#Penn State Football#Redbulls
Onward State

Staff Predictions: No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Last week, Penn State claimed a statement 41-12 victory against Auburn on the road. On the backs of Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and an electric defense, the Nittany Lions looked as impressive as ever en route to earning the No. 14 spot in this week’s AP poll. This week,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?

Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Announces TV Schedule, Game Times For Upcoming Season

Penn State men’s basketball’s season is right around the corner, and the team has announced its upcoming television appearances and tip-off times for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions will play at least 27 games that’ll be nationally televised, with 18 of their 20 regular-season conference games appearing on the Big Ten Network. Other contests throughout the season will be televised on ESPN’s networks and FS1.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Onward State

Penn State Football Now Selling Chad Powers T-Shirts

The legend of Chad Powers continues to grow, folks. Penn State football is now selling Chad Powers-themed t-shirts, the program announced on Thursday. The shirts go for $25, with $15 from every sale directly benefitting Nittany Lion run-ons. There are three different designs currently on sale. Two of them feature...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Opelika-Auburn News

'I'm just trying to get to class': Miss Homecoming campaigns make the whole week a pain for some students

While alumni and fans of Auburn will embrace homecoming festivities this weekend, many students dread homecoming week for one reason: the campaigning for Miss Homecoming. Each of the five candidates on the ballot – Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones and Grace McNairy – has a platform she feels is important for Auburn University to implement, whether it be supporting student veterans or creating mentorship for underrepresented communities on campus.
AUBURN, AL
Onward State

Class Of 2024 Star Zack Ryder Commits To Penn State Wrestling

Penn State wrestling just keeps getting better, folks. Class of 2024 star Zack Ryder announced Friday morning that he’s committing to Cael Sanderson’s program. “I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Penn State University,” Ryder wrote.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Upsets No. 4 Rutgers 2-0

No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (6-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) overcame No. 4 Rutgers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) 2-0 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. Ally Schlegel opened up the scoring in just the eighth minute and the Nittany Lions dominated the play for the remainder of the game. Penelope Hocking gave Penn State its insurance goal in the 53rd minute and broke the ranked Scarlet Knights’ 9-0 streak.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

The Squirrel & Acorn Bookshop Opens On South Allen Street

It’s a great day to book a bookworm, as The Squirrel & Acorn bookshop has opened its doors in downtown State College. The shop soft opened on Thursday, September 15, according to owner Andrew Aschwanden. The shop is located at 103 S. Allen Street in the former location of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey’s 2022-23 Preview: Offense

It’s almost that time of year, folks. Penn State men’s hockey is right around the corner. The Nittany Lions will open their season with a home series against Canisius beginning Friday, October 7. Coming off a Big Ten semifinals appearance, Penn State could be a dark-horse candidate in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtvy.com

Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
EUFAULA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy