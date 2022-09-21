Penn State will hit the gridiron for the fourth consecutive week, this time against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are coming off a massive 41-12 victory over Auburn last week at Jordan-Hare Stadium and are a perfect 3-0 heading into the matchup. On the other hand, the Chippewas are only 1-2 on the season but won their last game against Bucknell 41-0.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO