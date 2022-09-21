ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

WVNews

Childrens 14.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturd…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Police news

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Police and University Police are looking for inform…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

John Martin Linder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Wednesda…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
ECONOMY
WVNews

Glenn Augusta Harman

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Lula Rosalee Richards

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lula Rosalee Richards, 81, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at home. She was born in Philippi, WV, on March 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Oris G. and Lula.
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WVNews

FSHS 20 UHS 11.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital celebrated with ribbon cutting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturday on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to cut the ribbon on the new 150-bed, $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, marking an historic moment that will revolutionize healthcare for the children and women of the state and region.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Denne in the mix

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The face at the front of the field in the girls race at the Be…
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rains and intense hurricane winds to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two...
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

Hearing set for one of defendants in White Bulger homicide case

CLARKSBURG (WV News) — One of the three defendants in the USP Hazelton homicide of mobster/informant Whitey Bulger will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. in Clarksburg. Northern West Virginia U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh will preside over the arraignment for Sean McKinnon, who’s represented by...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — Troop 40 Boy Scouts, family, friends and volunteers. They’ll team up this weekend to complete the Eagle Scout project for Levi Bender, who died when he was 16 in a vehicle accident. He would have turned 18 on Saturday. May his legacy live on.
LEVI
WVNews

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tweet:. Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro is waging a drama-free campaign for governor in a high-drama year. His style will test whether he can energize Democrats against Republican Doug Mastriano, whom many in the party view as a threat to abortion rights and democratic elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

