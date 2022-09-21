Read full article on original website
WVNews
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Wheeling (West Virginia) Streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice joined state Department of Transportation officials Friday for a ceremony to celebrate the start of a major project to improve safety and beautify downtown Wheeling’s streets. Work is scheduled to begin the second week of October on the nearly $32...
WVNews
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
WVNews
Police pursuit in Harrison County, West Virginia ends on Interstate 79
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A police pursuit said to have started on Emily Drive in Clarksburg has ended on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. Video submitted to WV News shows part of the pursuit as well as the end.
WVNews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturd…
WVNews
Police news
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Police and University Police are looking for inform…
WVNews
Christie A. Shipplett
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Christie A. Shipplett, 69 of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesda…
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Pepperoni Roll 5K attracts large crowd of runners, walkers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Overcast skies and seasonal temperatures greeted runners and walkers as they made their through downtown during the third annual Clarksburg Pepperoni Roll 5K. The race is held annually to benefit The Clarksburg Children's House, a Montessori school in the city's Glen Elk neighborhood.
WVNews
John Martin Linder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Wednesda…
WVNews
A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
WVNews
Glenn Augusta Harman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
WVNews
Lula Rosalee Richards
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lula Rosalee Richards, 81, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at home. She was born in Philippi, WV, on March 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Oris G. and Lula.
WVNews
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax…
WVNews
Madison Bolyard is named 2022 Lady of Agriculture
BRUCETON MILLS — Madison Bolyard is the 2022 Lady of Agriculture. The Preston County FFA Alumni Association announced Bolyard’s selection Wednesday. She is the daughter of Crail and Melissa Bolyard of Bruceton Mills.
WVNews
New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital celebrated with ribbon cutting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturday on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to cut the ribbon on the new 150-bed, $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, marking an historic moment that will revolutionize healthcare for the children and women of the state and region.
WVNews
Denne in the mix
FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The face at the front of the field in the girls race at the Be…
WVNews
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty football turned the ball over five times in a row Frid…
WVNews
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rains and intense hurricane winds to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two...
WVNews
Hearing set for one of defendants in White Bulger homicide case
CLARKSBURG (WV News) — One of the three defendants in the USP Hazelton homicide of mobster/informant Whitey Bulger will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. in Clarksburg. Northern West Virginia U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh will preside over the arraignment for Sean McKinnon, who’s represented by...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — Troop 40 Boy Scouts, family, friends and volunteers. They’ll team up this weekend to complete the Eagle Scout project for Levi Bender, who died when he was 16 in a vehicle accident. He would have turned 18 on Saturday. May his legacy live on.
WVNews
Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tweet:. Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro is waging a drama-free campaign for governor in a high-drama year. His style will test whether he can energize Democrats against Republican Doug Mastriano, whom many in the party view as a threat to abortion rights and democratic elections.
