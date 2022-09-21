ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police

Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Alabama grandfather charged after 2-year-old boy left in hot car for 7 hours dies

An Alabama man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge after his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours, authorities said Wednesday. Two-year-old Ian Wiesman died Tuesday after being left inside a truck for seven hours as late summer temperatures hovered around 90 degrees, authorities said. William "Bill" Wiesman, 56, is being charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of his grandson, authorities said.
ALABAMA STATE
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
POMONA, CA
Suspect arrested in connection to a shooting on 21st street

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st street in Tampa. According to reports, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located at 13707 N 21st Street in Tampa. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a shooting victim, an adult male, who had succumbed to his injuries.
TAMPA, FL

