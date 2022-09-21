Read full article on original website
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"
A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
17-year-old suspect identified in shooting deaths of 2 teenagers in North Carolina
A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release.
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
North Dakota driver charged with fatally striking teenager says he purposely hit the teen after a political argument
A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry early Sunday. The driver accused...
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
3-year-old fatally shoots mother with "unsecured firearm," South Carolina officials say
A woman was fatally shot in South Carolina this week, and authorities believe her 3-year-old child accidentally fired the gun, which was "unsecured" and accessible to the toddler. Cora Lyn Bush, 33, died at a local hospital in Spartanburg, near South Carolina's northern border, at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday...
CBS News
Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted in connection fatal shooting of Temple alumnus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police will provide an update on Friday on the shooting of Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University alumnus and former intern of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle that was killed early Thursday morning in West Philadelphia near Drexel. The press conference will take place at 12:30 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
CBS News
Woman, children found safe after possible abduction, FBI investigating
Teri Hornstein reports two children and their nanny were taken from a SW Miami-Dade home. They were found hours later about two miles away.
Alabama grandfather charged after 2-year-old boy left in hot car for 7 hours dies
An Alabama man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge after his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours, authorities said Wednesday. Two-year-old Ian Wiesman died Tuesday after being left inside a truck for seven hours as late summer temperatures hovered around 90 degrees, authorities said. William "Bill" Wiesman, 56, is being charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of his grandson, authorities said.
CBS News
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
CBS News
Rocklin police arrest youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors
The Rocklin Police Department has arrested a youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors. Rocklin police began its investigation after being contacted about inappropriate communications between Hawkins and a juvenile living in Rocklin.
Former suburban Chicago police officer charged two years after fatal shooting of Black teen: "We're finally getting justice"
A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man's girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced on Thursday. In a news release, the Lake County State's Attorney's...
CBS News
Man caught on camera placing phone under woman's dress in Broward Walmart
The Broward Sheriff's Office identified the man as Ciano Brown. They said he has a history of committing this type of crime.
CBS News
Isabella Thallas' mom says sound of handcuffs clicking was "music to my ears"
The jury in the case of Michael Close found him guilty of first-degree murder Thursday afternoon. He admitted to killing Isabella Thallas in 2020 but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
CBS News
Suspect arrested in connection to a shooting on 21st street
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st street in Tampa. According to reports, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located at 13707 N 21st Street in Tampa. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a shooting victim, an adult male, who had succumbed to his injuries.
