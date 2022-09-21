ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

This Cape Verdean native's designs are a hit at The Drawing Room in New Bedford.

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0av5tt_0i3ydx2B00

NEW BEDFORD — The Drawing Room is curated with unique pieces that customers won't necessarily find in other stores, which is why Aidil Timas Grogan's designs are a perfect fit for the shop.

"It makes me so happy to be there," said Grogan, who owns Arcane By Aidil Timas. The recently relocated shop on William Street is the first to debut Grogan's dress and handbag line.

"It has been a good opportunity for me to put my things out there," she said. "It is my piece of art. I love when somebody appreciates it — It makes me super happy."

A native of Cape Verde, Grogan is inspired by African patterns and textiles as well as using upcycled materials.

"I love to make dresses, but I make everything. It depends on my inspiration," she said. "I also have this passion for bags. It's a piece of art that I can give so much detail to."

A New Bedford tie to Artemis I?:These two businesses are working with NASA on moon mission

In the past year, Grogan said she's made at least 20 outfits and around 50 handbags. She recently debuted her line at a fashion show in Providence.

She also loves to restore and upcycle antique furniture.

Designing her first dress at age 12

Growing up in a house where her mother, grandmother and aunt sewed and tailored clothing, Grogan said she used to hide under the table and steal pieces of fabric to design clothes for her dolls.

When she was 12, she designed her first church dress, which she also embroidered.

"I was interested in learning everything that I could like embroidery, crochet — stuff like that I was interested in knowing."

In 1994, after the birth of her first child, she relocated to Portugal where she worked with a designer named Annette doing alterations.

"I saw her career and I saw her sketching, I saw her making patterns on the mannequin. So all of that was like a college for me," she said.

'A one stop shop for self-healing':Westport moms open wellness spa with a spiritual side

Annette not only inspired Grogan, she also urged her to go to school for fashion design.

"I wasn't taking it that serious at the time, I was still trying to figure out what to do in life," she said. "And then you have someone telling you you're good at this, you sort of pay attention all of a sudden."

In 2003, Grogan moved to Rhode Island and soon after, she met her now-husband John Grogan. A mother of six children, she launched Arcane in 2014, and in April 2022, moved from New Hampshire to New Bedford. She hasn't been back to her hometown in Cape Verde since she arrived in 2003.

Without her family, she said she wouldn't be able to create her designs. "I need to feel in peace and feel good about them so I can focus on my art. This is kind of like a therapy for me... for my soul, my mind. It just brings me to another place."

Sails by day, dresses by night

During the day, Grogan works full time at North Dartmouth's Sperry Sails making sails for sailboats. At night, Grogan takes over her kitchen table and turns her dining room into her design studio kicking her supportive family into the TV area for dinner.

"Maybe in the future, I'll find a nice place to work," she said, adding that she's been eyeing a studio in Kilburn Mill.

"It's been very well received in the new space," said Anthi Frangiadis, owner of The Drawing Room. "We've already sold several of her pieces. And it's fun to be able to add a wearable components to our artful collection."

A true family business:Two brothers helping engineers bring their ideas to life at ProtoXYZ

Frangiadis said she curates her store to with unique pieces that customers can't find anywhere else in New Bedford and each piece of is one-of-a-kind, handmade.

"I make it for myself first. I need to love that piece, so when I make it that's what I'm expecting the people to see when they look at it," Grogan added.

"I have to love it first, before I can give it to someone else."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Self-Starter Starts Sauce Company

Trevor Green, a New Bedford resident of Cape Verdean descent, is adding yet another notch to an impressive list of accomplishments. Young Green and his business partner Liam Saunders are starting a new company called Trippy's Sauces. Green's passion for cooking began at a very young age. "That's all me,"...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Sea Lab Marine Science Center plaque memorializes former New Bedford Mayor Kalisz

“A bronze plaque honoring the late former Mayor Fred Kalisz (1957-2021) was installed at Sea Lab this week, a month after a dedication ceremony formally designating the Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr. Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center. Located at 71 Portland Street, Sea Lab shares the building with the William H. Taylor Elementary School.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
State
New Hampshire State
State
Rhode Island State
WCVB

Greater Boston Food Bank's need and help stretches to New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Boxes and bags of colorful produce fill tables set up in the parking lot behind theGreater New Bedford Community Health Center. “Today we have corn on the cob, collard greens, fresh bananas,” said Letticia Caban, patient community advocate at GNBCHC. Caban, who helps check...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Grogan
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

SouthCoast Night Owls Need the Return of 24-Hour Spots

Now that things are starting to become more “normal” around the SouthCoast following the COVID-19 pandemic, I just have one request: can we get some more 24-hour restaurants and retail establishments going again?. I’ll start by saying that I completely understand that there is still a labor shortage....
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Antique Furniture#Design Studio#Cape Verdean#African#Artemis
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
FUN 107

SouthCoast Spider-Man Spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford

The SouthCoast may have its very own superhero roaming around, as Spider-Man was spotted today in Acushnet and New Bedford. At about 2:48 p.m., I received a message from my friend Stephanie Burke with a photo she had received of someone dressed as Spider-Man sitting atop the gates that serve as the entrance to Acushnet Cemetery.
ACUSHNET, MA
GoLocalProv

Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI

The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy