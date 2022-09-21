Read full article on original website
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
hometownnewsnow.com
Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
abc57.com
John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap
WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
abc57.com
Shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
WNDU
Police investigating after one man, two children shot in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man and two children were shot in Elkhart on Friday night. Elkhart Police Department officers were called to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. According to police, one man and two children were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Gun found inside student's backpack at Washington High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A school resource officer located a firearm inside a student's backpack at Washington High School Thursday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Around 12:30 p.m., a school resource officer was notified of a physical fight between two students. While investigating the fight, school personnel retrieved a...
WTHR
Indiana teen only student in the world to ace AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school student accomplished a feat no one else in the world could do this spring. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, was the only student in the world to get every question on the AP Calculus AB exam correct.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police: Osceola man victim in Noble County fatal crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 39-year-old Osceola man is the victim of an early morning fatal crash that happened in Noble County. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Albion Road, south of Ligioner, for a crash involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer.
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
WNDU
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
WNDU
SBPD’s annual ‘Cops and Goblins’ event headed to Four Winds Field in October
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are one month away from the annual South Bend Police Department’s “Cops and Goblins” event at Four Winds Field!. The event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free tickets for this event are now available at several locations across the city.
WNDU
Juvenile detained in investigation into gun discharging on South Bend school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street around 4:45 p.m. to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
abc57.com
Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained
A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
WNDU
Illinois teen dies after leading police on chase, crashing into Ames Field in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Illinois is dead after police say he crashed into a concrete pillar that provides a barrier to a football stadium in Michigan City. Michigan City Police say it all started Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. when a juvenile reported a domestic battery...
WNDU
Riley High School students experience hands-on learning at Potawatomi Zoo
This is the fourth time the school corporation has collaborated with enFocus to make the event happen. Niles Police continue to investigate three deadly shootings that have happened in the past several weeks.
inkfreenews.com
Pierceton Man Arrested After Fight
WARSAW — A Pierceton man was arrested after allegedly threatening a man while in possession of a firearm. Terry Michael Hall, 53, 6756 E. Old Road 30, Pierceton, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing LaPorte teen
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing LaPorte County teen. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, a 16-year-old Black male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and blue pants.
WNDU
Doggos in Baugo: therapy dogs making life less ruff in schools
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Baugo Community Schools and Top-Notch Dog School have partnered up to place therapy dogs in Jimtown Schools to turn man’s best friend into students’ best friend. The school district has been using therapy dogs to assist students in the classrooms for a year...
WNDU
LaPorte Co. man pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte County father pleaded guilty in the death of his 4-year-old son on Wednesday. According to our sister station WTHR, 29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. The prosecutor on the case agreed to take life without...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fatality Linked to Domestic Violence Claim
(Michigan City, IN) - It now appears a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a teenager at Ames Field in Michigan City last night stemmed from a domestic dispute. Grant Grabel, 18, was from Bourbonnais, Ill, a village about 60 miles south of Chicago. During a police chase, Grabel's vehicle went...
