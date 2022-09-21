ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walkerton, IN

Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton

(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap

WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
Shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
Police investigating after one man, two children shot in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man and two children were shot in Elkhart on Friday night. Elkhart Police Department officers were called to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. According to police, one man and two children were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Gun found inside student's backpack at Washington High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A school resource officer located a firearm inside a student's backpack at Washington High School Thursday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Around 12:30 p.m., a school resource officer was notified of a physical fight between two students. While investigating the fight, school personnel retrieved a...
Police: Osceola man victim in Noble County fatal crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 39-year-old Osceola man is the victim of an early morning fatal crash that happened in Noble County. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Albion Road, south of Ligioner, for a crash involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer.
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
John Glenn
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained

A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
Pierceton Man Arrested After Fight

WARSAW — A Pierceton man was arrested after allegedly threatening a man while in possession of a firearm. Terry Michael Hall, 53, 6756 E. Old Road 30, Pierceton, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
Silver Alert canceled for missing LaPorte teen

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing LaPorte County teen. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, a 16-year-old Black male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and blue pants.
Doggos in Baugo: therapy dogs making life less ruff in schools

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Baugo Community Schools and Top-Notch Dog School have partnered up to place therapy dogs in Jimtown Schools to turn man’s best friend into students’ best friend. The school district has been using therapy dogs to assist students in the classrooms for a year...
LaPorte Co. man pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte County father pleaded guilty in the death of his 4-year-old son on Wednesday. According to our sister station WTHR, 29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. The prosecutor on the case agreed to take life without...
Fatality Linked to Domestic Violence Claim

(Michigan City, IN) - It now appears a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a teenager at Ames Field in Michigan City last night stemmed from a domestic dispute. Grant Grabel, 18, was from Bourbonnais, Ill, a village about 60 miles south of Chicago. During a police chase, Grabel's vehicle went...
