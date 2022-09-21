Italians head to the polls Sunday in what could be a pivotal election with far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni poised to be Italy's first female prime minister. And now to Italy, where voting is set for tomorrow in one of the most consequential elections for the country in decades. Public opinion polls show that a far-right party, the Brothers of Italy, is expected to win the most votes. Its leader, a young firebrand named Giorgia Meloni, seems poised to be Italy's first female prime minister and the first to come from the far right since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. NPR's Joanna Kakissis is in Rome following developments, and she's with us now. Joanna, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.

