Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — MOSCOW – A top Russian security official has issued the sternest warning yet that Moscow has the right to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine if under threat, saying that the West won’t dare intervene. Dmitry Medvedev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday said that “if a threat to Russia raises above a certain limit of danger, we will have to respond without asking anyone’s consent and holding long consultations.” “And it’s certainly not a bluff,” he said. Medvedev is one of Putin’s closest associates and is widely seen as expressing the Russian president’s views. His comments on Tuesday marked the bluntest official warning yet that Moscow is pondering the use of nuclear weapons to halt Ukraine’s push to reclaim Russia-held regions.
NPR
After Russia orders a partial mobilization, young men flee the country
A man opened fire at a recruiting center in Siberia today. Russian officials say the shooter was angry about a friend who got drafted into the army to fight in the war in Ukraine. One person was injured in that shooting. The mobilization order that President Putin announced last week has prompted all kinds of demonstrations in dozens of cities around Russia. It's also pushed Russian men to flee. One of the countries they're fleeing to is Turkey. NPR's Fatma Tanis was at the airport in Istanbul to meet some of them. And she joins us now. Hey, Fatma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
News brief: Italian election, young men flee Russia, asteroid deflection
Big changes in Italy. Italians have voted in what will be their first far-right government since World War II. Yeah. Yesterday's vote saw Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition of right-wing parties will be able to form the next government. And Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister. The move comes as the European Union struggles to remain united as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuels economic turmoil in the continent.
NPR
What meaningful action could the United Nations take to help Ukraine?
As the U.N. General Assembly comes to a close, NPR's Leila Fadel asks Yale law professor Oona Hathaway how nations can unite in responding to Russia for its war against Ukraine. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. As Russians of fighting age flee to avoid conscription, much of the world is still trying...
NPR
Provisional results show Italy set for first far-right government since World War II
ROME — The coalition led by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni won the most votes in elections held Sunday and appears set to form Italy's first far-right government since World War II, provisional results show. Near-final results showed the center-right coalition netting some 44% of the parliamentary vote, with Meloni's...
NPR
Ukraine flooded a village to save Kyiv. Residents are racing to clean up before winter
DEMYDIV, Ukraine — It was the second day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, and Russian forces were heading south toward the capital, Kyiv. To keep them from advancing, the Ukrainian military was destroying bridges and infrastructure. Part of the strategy included blowing up a dam that regulates the Irpin River flowing south.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
How a group of journalists is documenting war crimes in Ukraine
Investigators appointed by the U.N. have confirmed that Russian armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. They have documented civilian executions, torture and sexual violence. Another group in a unique position to track atrocities in Ukraine is journalists. The Reckoning Project exists to train journalists to collect not just their stories but also evidence of war crimes that can be used in international court. One of its creators is a longtime war correspondent, Janine di Giovanni, and she joins us now. Jeanine, thank you for being here.
NPR
Putin's moves to escalate the war in Ukraine has sparked panic and protests in Russia
What should we make of Vladimir Putin's recent moves to escalate in Ukraine - from calling up additional troops, to doubling down on nuclear threats, to these so-called elections happening in four provinces in Ukraine? And what should we make of the fact that dissent against these policies may be growing inside Russia?
Russia-Ukraine war: fears Putin may annex regions on Friday; Nord Stream pipeline leaking after ‘unprecedented’ damage – live
UK Ministry of Defence says Putin may unveil ‘accession of occupied regions’ after referendums
NPR
Italy braces for far-right victory in elections
Italians head to the polls Sunday in what could be a pivotal election with far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni poised to be Italy's first female prime minister. And now to Italy, where voting is set for tomorrow in one of the most consequential elections for the country in decades. Public opinion polls show that a far-right party, the Brothers of Italy, is expected to win the most votes. Its leader, a young firebrand named Giorgia Meloni, seems poised to be Italy's first female prime minister and the first to come from the far right since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. NPR's Joanna Kakissis is in Rome following developments, and she's with us now. Joanna, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
Russians Paying $27K for Private Jet Flights to Dodge Draft
Russians desperate to flee Vladimir Putin’s dreaded military draft are paying up to $27,000 each to secure a seat on a private jet as soaring demand for routes out of the country has sent airfares rocketing. Amid rumors of an imminent border closure to men of fighting age, wealthy Russians are predominantly fleeing to places like Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, which allow Russians to enter without a visa. To get there, they’re now willing to pay almost $30,000 each for a spot on board a private jet, with each eight-seater aircraft now able to charge $151,000 per rental—many times higher than the usual cost. “The situation is absolutely crazy at the moment,” Yevgeny Bikov, director of broker jet company Your Charter, told The Guardian. “We would get 50 requests a day; now it is around 5,000.”Read it at The Guardian
NPR
North Korea fires a missile as U.S. and South Korea get ready for military exercises
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile Sunday toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North's growing nuclear threat. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff...
NPR
Politics chat: How inflation, midterms and Trump will affect the Jan. 6 hearing
And this week's January 6 hearing lands amidst political tensions that are even more heightened. Midterms are just over a month away and, you know, it's just control of Congress at stake. For some perspective, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Hi, Franco. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE:...
NPR
Marking 75 years, the CIA opens a new museum and launches a podcast
The CIA is marking its 75th anniversary by doing something extremely rare: actively seeking public attention. The spy agency has just launched a podcast, and over the weekend it gave a small number of journalists a peek inside its newly renovated and greatly expanded museum at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.
Comments / 0