The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — MOSCOW – A top Russian security official has issued the sternest warning yet that Moscow has the right to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine if under threat, saying that the West won’t dare intervene. Dmitry Medvedev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday said that “if a threat to Russia raises above a certain limit of danger, we will have to respond without asking anyone’s consent and holding long consultations.” “And it’s certainly not a bluff,” he said. Medvedev is one of Putin’s closest associates and is widely seen as expressing the Russian president’s views. His comments on Tuesday marked the bluntest official warning yet that Moscow is pondering the use of nuclear weapons to halt Ukraine’s push to reclaim Russia-held regions.
POLITICS
NPR

After Russia orders a partial mobilization, young men flee the country

A man opened fire at a recruiting center in Siberia today. Russian officials say the shooter was angry about a friend who got drafted into the army to fight in the war in Ukraine. One person was injured in that shooting. The mobilization order that President Putin announced last week has prompted all kinds of demonstrations in dozens of cities around Russia. It's also pushed Russian men to flee. One of the countries they're fleeing to is Turkey. NPR's Fatma Tanis was at the airport in Istanbul to meet some of them. And she joins us now. Hey, Fatma.
POLITICS
NPR

News brief: Italian election, young men flee Russia, asteroid deflection

Big changes in Italy. Italians have voted in what will be their first far-right government since World War II. Yeah. Yesterday's vote saw Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition of right-wing parties will be able to form the next government. And Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister. The move comes as the European Union struggles to remain united as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuels economic turmoil in the continent.
ELECTIONS
NPR

What meaningful action could the United Nations take to help Ukraine?

As the U.N. General Assembly comes to a close, NPR's Leila Fadel asks Yale law professor Oona Hathaway how nations can unite in responding to Russia for its war against Ukraine. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. As Russians of fighting age flee to avoid conscription, much of the world is still trying...
WORLD
NPR

How a group of journalists is documenting war crimes in Ukraine

Investigators appointed by the U.N. have confirmed that Russian armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. They have documented civilian executions, torture and sexual violence. Another group in a unique position to track atrocities in Ukraine is journalists. The Reckoning Project exists to train journalists to collect not just their stories but also evidence of war crimes that can be used in international court. One of its creators is a longtime war correspondent, Janine di Giovanni, and she joins us now. Jeanine, thank you for being here.
EUROPE
NPR

Italy braces for far-right victory in elections

Italians head to the polls Sunday in what could be a pivotal election with far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni poised to be Italy's first female prime minister. And now to Italy, where voting is set for tomorrow in one of the most consequential elections for the country in decades. Public opinion polls show that a far-right party, the Brothers of Italy, is expected to win the most votes. Its leader, a young firebrand named Giorgia Meloni, seems poised to be Italy's first female prime minister and the first to come from the far right since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. NPR's Joanna Kakissis is in Rome following developments, and she's with us now. Joanna, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Russians Paying $27K for Private Jet Flights to Dodge Draft

Russians desperate to flee Vladimir Putin’s dreaded military draft are paying up to $27,000 each to secure a seat on a private jet as soaring demand for routes out of the country has sent airfares rocketing. Amid rumors of an imminent border closure to men of fighting age, wealthy Russians are predominantly fleeing to places like Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, which allow Russians to enter without a visa. To get there, they’re now willing to pay almost $30,000 each for a spot on board a private jet, with each eight-seater aircraft now able to charge $151,000 per rental—many times higher than the usual cost. “The situation is absolutely crazy at the moment,” Yevgeny Bikov, director of broker jet company Your Charter, told The Guardian. “We would get 50 requests a day; now it is around 5,000.”Read it at The Guardian
POLITICS
NPR

Politics chat: How inflation, midterms and Trump will affect the Jan. 6 hearing

And this week's January 6 hearing lands amidst political tensions that are even more heightened. Midterms are just over a month away and, you know, it's just control of Congress at stake. For some perspective, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Hi, Franco. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE:...
POTUS
NPR

Marking 75 years, the CIA opens a new museum and launches a podcast

The CIA is marking its 75th anniversary by doing something extremely rare: actively seeking public attention. The spy agency has just launched a podcast, and over the weekend it gave a small number of journalists a peek inside its newly renovated and greatly expanded museum at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.
LANGLEY, WA

