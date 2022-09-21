US in talks with India about rethinking reliance on Russian arms and energy

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Putin claims Russia has not lost anything as a result of the war in Ukraine—and instead says the West is failing as Asia rises to claim the future
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, 2022. Almost seven months into his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country has not lost anything from the grinding war and the resulting confrontation with the West. In a...
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing
The Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off. “I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his first comment on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin said: "Let's see how it develops and how it ends." He noted that Ukraine has tried to strike civilian infrastructure...
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Russian pop icon speaks out against Putin’s war in Ukraine
Russian pop icon Alla Pugacheva spoke out Sunday in opposition to Moscow’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine. In an Instagram post, the 73-year-old pop star wrote that Russians are dying in Ukraine due to “illusory goals,” adding that citizens have been greatly affected by the conflict. Pugacheva...
BBC
Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
CNBC
Putin admits China has 'concerns' over Ukraine invasion; Russia's Wagner Group recruiting convicts
Signs of tension have emerged between allies Russia and China, as Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's "questions and concerns" about Russian operations in Ukraine during the leaders' first in-person meeting since the war began on Feb. 24. There are reports of mass graves outside the cities recently recaptured...
Putin's Minister Says 'Special Military Operation Was Inevitable,' Accuses Ukraine Of 'Trampling' Rights Of Russian Citizens
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday defended Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York. What Happened: Lavrov, in his speech, accused Ukraine of threatening Russia's security and "brazenly trampling" the rights of Russians, adding that it all "simply confirms the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable," Reuters reported.
Exclusive: Russia's Sergey Lavrov Warns U.S. It Risks Becoming Combatant in Ukraine War
Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ushered in a new phase to the ongoing war in Ukraine with a partial nationwide military mobilization, his longtime top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, spoke with Newsweek Senior Foreign Policy Writer Tom O'Connor about the state of the conflict and its implications for Moscow's relationships with the international community, including other leading powers the United States and China.
Queen of Soviet pop assails Putin's war in Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Sunday denounced President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah.
Number of Russians crossing border has ‘intensified’ after Putin’s mobilisation order, Finland says
The number of Russians crossing the Finnish border “intensified” overnight after Vladimir Putin’s dramatic announcement that Moscow would begin military mobilisation for the war in Ukraine, officials in Helsinki said. The Finnish border guard’s head of international affairs, Matti Pitkaniitty, told Reuters that 4,824 Russians had arrived...
Comments / 0