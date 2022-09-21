Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Culinary Arts Advisory Committee Meets at SGTC
Americus – The South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts program advisory committee met recently in The Landings Culinary Arts Dining Room on the Americus campus. The Culinary Students served each guest Deconstructed antipasto salad, prime rib with au jus, twice-baked potato, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, green beans, red velvet brownie, and maple caramel cheesecake.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
CCSD town hall outlines procedures for new high school
The Chambers County School District held a town hall meeting open to the public at the Valley Sportsplex on Tuesday, September 13th. Making the final decision in the selection process for the location to construct a newly consolidated Chambers County High School that would combine Valley H.S. and LaFayette H.S. was the topic up for discussion. There had been a similar town hall meeting held the night before at Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette to accommodate the residents of that community and their concerns.
Senior Health and Resource Fair to be held at Opelika SportsPlex
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from City of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The event will be free and provide access to various free services for adults […]
WTVM
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle of the Bands. It’s taking place Saturday, September 24 at Columbus State University. Doors are opening at 12 at the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center on CSU’s campus. Kendrick...
wtvy.com
Eufaula City Schools rolls out new rules in the wake of fight
Eufaula City Schools rolls out new rules in the wake of fight
opelikaobserver.com
Circles Opelika Hosts Fundraising Luncheon
Circles of Opelika held a fundraising luncheon last Friday, Sept 16. During the event, awards were presented to the Opelika City Council — presenting sponsor, Four Seasons Federal Credit Union — premier sponsor, the Opelika Housing Authority and the PRF Institute — supporting sponsors.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Restoration of a Greek Revival Cottage, Talbot County
Rising above the pristine countryside of Talbot County, this house first caught my attention a couple of years ago. At the time, work was at an earlier phase and it didn’t look as grand as it does today. I made a mental note to check on it when I could but was still not prepared for the awesome presence of the house, viewed from the incline of the clay and gravel driveway.
WALB 10
Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family
VSU cuts 4 'unused' degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce. Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce.
southgatv.com
Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon
ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hiram Knowlton House, Circa 1838, Talbot County
This exceptional Greek Revival cottage was built circa 1838 by Hiram Knowlton (c.1805-1875). Knowlton was a master carpenter and millwright who came to Talbot County from New York in 1836; he purchased the property on which the home is located from Chestley Pearson in 1838. The distinctive diamond panes in the transom and sidelights, as well as the diminutive dormers, are notable decorative features of the one-and-a-half story dwelling. A hand-carved molded stairway with delicate banisters dominates the main hall. William H. Davidson, in A Rockaway in Talbot: Travels in an Old Georgia County Vol. II notes that it is “..a triumph of carpentry…it is a much more sophisticated stair than usually found in Talbot County early houses…”. A second narrow stairway in the rear of the house leads to the upper floor, which may have originally housed servants. *[Due to ongoing work in the house, I was unable to get many interior shots, but I’ll be sharing more views in a future update].
Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
WTVM
Remembering Columbus State University student killed in 2019
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three years ago, a Columbus gas station clerk was gunned down on the job. Tonight, family and friends of Dontrell Williams came together for a candlelight vigil and balloon release in his honor as they continue to call for justice in his murder. William’s mother tells...
WALB 10
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
WALB 10
Walk with Neko
High school auditorium officially named after Albany activist, original Freedom Singer. The auditorium was named after Rutha Harris.
Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of their loved one and son. Friday night one Georgia family gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell Williams was […]
WOKV
Alabama woman marks 108th birthday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
WTVM
Family, friends gather to lay Attorney Ralston Jarrett, Jr. to rest
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known 33-year-old Columbus criminal defense attorney was laid to rest today. Remembered by the many young lives he touched during his short time as a top lawyer in the Fountain City, his family looked back on his life and legacy. They said he will be...
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Considers Medical Cannabis Dispensing in City
OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council Tuesday night introduced for first reading an ordinance pertaining to the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites within the corporate limits of the city. The ordinance was drafted in light of the Alabama Legislature Act. No. 21-450 legalizing and creating a regulatory framework...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Manhunt Training Exercise Conducted in Macon County
A mock manhunt took place Thursday morning in Macon County involving several local and state law enforcement agencies. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office conducted the training exercise, which took place on Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee.
opelika-al.gov
CITY OF OPELIKA SUSPENDS ENFORCEMENT OF RENTAL ORDINANCE
The City of Opelika is aware of and evaluating the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision in a case involving a challenge to a Rental Ordinance enacted by Center Point, Alabama. The City is also presently involved in litigation over its own rental ordinance. While the City evaluates the changing legal landscape, it has suspended enforcement of its rental ordinance.
