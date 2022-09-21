Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Initial plans for Upson Co. ranch backed by Steve Harvey approved after lengthy meeting
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - In a nearly two-hour-long meeting, delayed for crowd control and multiple speakers, preliminary plans for a ranch in Upson County, backed by comedian Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie, can move forward. Legacy Ranch is planned on the property formerly known as The Rock Ranch,...
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan attends Georgia Coroner’s Association annual meeting
(GEORGIA) -The Georgia Coroner’s Association is holding its annual meeting in Macon this week. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan is one of many coroners from across the state in attendance. The event is also being attended by local and state leaders, along with representatives from law enforcement agencies. Georgia Governor Bryan Kemp was a guest […]
wgxa.tv
Macon business owner struggles to stay open due to theft
Macon, Ga. (WGXA)- A Macon business owner is speaking out after her burglars repeatedly targeted her business. Brandie Hall said her pole dance studio has been hit six times-- two of the thefts happened the same night. Hall showed WGXA video of the burglar who ran away as a Bibb...
Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay
Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Restoration of a Greek Revival Cottage, Talbot County
Rising above the pristine countryside of Talbot County, this house first caught my attention a couple of years ago. At the time, work was at an earlier phase and it didn’t look as grand as it does today. I made a mental note to check on it when I could but was still not prepared for the awesome presence of the house, viewed from the incline of the clay and gravel driveway.
wgxa.tv
Bleckley Co. residents react to racial social post
Dublin, Ga. (WGXA)-- "It kind of made me feel some type of way because of the word they made," said Champryona Evans. Evans is talking about a word that spelled a racial slur, painted on the chests of five West Laurens High School Students. That picture was supposedly taken before Friday night's game between West Laurens and Bleckley County.
41nbc.com
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
Exclusive: Piedmont Columbus Regional performs mock surgery with Davinci machine
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional is expanding its surgery-related services and invited WRBL News 3 to a mock operation using their new Davinci machine. After a five-month-long process, Piedmont Columbus Regional obtained the new 4th generation Davinci machine. The machine is the only robotic machine built for generalized tissue surgery. The device comes […]
wgxa.tv
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
wgxa.tv
Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Rainbow at Harris Co. Humane Society
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week, and this week it’s very special because The Humane Society of Harris County visited our studio with our Pet of the Week!. Rainbow is a loving Pitbull who loves all animals and humans! Rainbow is a food-loving...
Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
wgxa.tv
A Fort Valley woman is dead following three-car pile-up in Peach County
UPDATE - 3:34 P.M. -- Georgia State Patrol has given us an update on Monday morning's crash on Highway 96 in Peach County. A 17-year-old from Warner Robins was driving in his Toyota Camry on Highway 96 toward the intersection of Allendale Road while 42-year-old Michelle Bunnell of Kathleen was stopped in a Hyundai Santa Fe, waiting to make a left turn. A third car, a Nissan Versa driven by 64-year-old Angela Murtagh of Fort Valley, was approaching the intersection from Highway 96 from the opposite direction of the Camry.
wfxl.com
4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County
Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Georgia
If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop in Georgia, you'll be pleased to know that a leading discount supermarket chain will soon open another new location in the peach state. The store is set to open later this month, so keep an eye out.
WALB 10
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
Georgia man killed in Fort Mitchell crash involving log truck and van
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – A two vehicle crash in Russell County on Tuesday has claimed the life one person. The crash, on Alabama 165, in Fort Mitchell involved a log truck and a van. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the individual was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m., on Sept. 21, 2022, at […]
