Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Worth County outlasts Berrien to stay undefeated
SYLVESTER — The two football teams scored 15 touchdowns and a total of 102 points and when all was said and done, the Worth County Rams remained undefeated and beat Berrien 56-46 at home Friday night. Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper threw three touchdown passes and freshman running back...
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City falls to IMG Academy in back-and-forth battle
PHENIX CITY — In a back-and-forth battle that saw the Red Devils competing until the fourth quarter, nationally known IMG Academy ran away late against Central-Phenix City with a 41-26 win. Central led 19-6 early and in the third quarter Central trailed only by one at 27-26 after a...
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 6
SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 9/23. (Game of the Week) – Worth County 56, Berrien County 46. Northside (Columbus) 35, Westover 0. Crisp Academy 44, Covenant 14. Tift County 27, Gadsden County 24. Stay tuned...
scredskins.com
Football vs Lamar Co @ Home
Admission: $8/GoFan https://gofan.co/app/events/615819?schoolId=GA5304 or $10/Cash. Students: All students under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. All students are expected to sit with their parent/guardian or in the Social Circle Student Section. Pregame Activities. 7:05PM: Youth Night Recognition. 7:10PM: 2022 Girls Soccer State Championship Ring Ceremony. Parking:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn football fans hopeful about Deion Sanders after flight info revealed
Auburn football fans are hoping that the flight information provided by one Twitter user showing a flight last Sunday from Jackson, Mississippi to Auburn, Alabama means exactly what they think it indicates. Is ‘Prime Time’ visiting Auburn to meet with interim Athletic Director Rich McGlynn about replacing Bryan Harsin and...
WMAZ
Northeast extends its winning streak, Peach County wins in blowout and more from week 6 in GA prep football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 6. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including another dominant performance from Perry and Houston County. Game of the Week:. Houston County 28, Warner Robins...
unionspringsherald.com
Familiar face referees game
Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
WALB 10
Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season. Crisp County @ Northside (Macon) Dodge County @ Fitzgerald. Cook @ Jeff Davis. Berrien @ Worth County. Metter @ Irwin County. Bleckely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle of the Bands. It’s taking place Saturday, September 24 at Columbus State University. Doors are opening at 12 at the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center on CSU’s campus. Kendrick...
wrbl.com
Cold front will bring changes; fall begins tonight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Another hot, above average day with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s but changes are on the way. A cold front will swing through later this afternoon and evening, an isolated shower/storm will be possible along and ahead of the front, widespread rain not expected.
41nbc.com
FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
Chehaw's Black Jack casino event a 'hit'
ALBANY — More than 125 people turned out to gamble for a good cause at Chehaw Park & Zoo’s first Black Jack & Black Rhinos casino night. The event raised $2,100 for the International Rhino Foundation as well as money for other conservation and educational initiatives. “It went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Tiffany Thomas became O'She Tyght ... and helped change local music
ALBANY — Tiffany “O’She Tyght” Thomas, one of the emcees, the secret weapon even, that has kept the rap/rock/R&B fusion outfit Unbreakable Bloodline among the most popular musical performers in the South for a dozen years, is among the most unique individuals you’ll ever meet if you get to know her.
City of Albany updating school zone flashers paid for with fines collected by speed cameras
ALBANY — School zone speed cameras have been a subject of criticism and controversy since they were activated for the 2020-2021 school year, but one point of agreement for most people would be approval that proceeds from tickets pay for police and safety equipment instead of coming out of taxpayers’ pockets.
CBS 46
Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
southgatv.com
Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon
ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
southgatv.com
Albany’s road work alert
ALBANY, GA – Good Life City motorists should be aware that the intersection of W. Roosevelt Avenue and N. Washington Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Sunday as crews repave around the railroad tracks. Detours will be set up using Flint Avenue, N. Jefferson Street, and W....
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
WALB 10
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
11Alive
Final crash report released in LaGrange fatal crash; reverses initial findings of at-fault driver
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A final incident report from Georgia State Patrol investigators has reversed the findings of which driver was at-fault in a May triple fatality that happened in LaGrange. GSP names Rico Dunn, 24, as the at-fault driver -- not Jacob Brown, 19 -- in the head-on collision...
Comments / 0