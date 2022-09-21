ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbotton, GA

Opelika-Auburn News

Central-Phenix City falls to IMG Academy in back-and-forth battle

PHENIX CITY — In a back-and-forth battle that saw the Red Devils competing until the fourth quarter, nationally known IMG Academy ran away late against Central-Phenix City with a 41-26 win. Central led 19-6 early and in the third quarter Central trailed only by one at 27-26 after a...
PHENIX CITY, AL
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 6

SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 9/23. (Game of the Week) – Worth County 56, Berrien County 46. Northside (Columbus) 35, Westover 0. Crisp Academy 44, Covenant 14. Tift County 27, Gadsden County 24. Stay tuned...
SYLVESTER, GA
scredskins.com

Football vs Lamar Co @ Home

Admission: $8/GoFan https://gofan.co/app/events/615819?schoolId=GA5304 or $10/Cash. Students: All students under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. All students are expected to sit with their parent/guardian or in the Social Circle Student Section. Pregame Activities. 7:05PM: Youth Night Recognition. 7:10PM: 2022 Girls Soccer State Championship Ring Ceremony. Parking:...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
unionspringsherald.com

Familiar face referees game

Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
MIDWAY, AL
WALB 10

Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season. Crisp County @ Northside (Macon) Dodge County @ Fitzgerald. Cook @ Jeff Davis. Berrien @ Worth County. Metter @ Irwin County. Bleckely...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle of the Bands. It’s taking place Saturday, September 24 at Columbus State University. Doors are opening at 12 at the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center on CSU’s campus. Kendrick...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Cold front will bring changes; fall begins tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Another hot, above average day with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s but changes are on the way. A cold front will swing through later this afternoon and evening, an isolated shower/storm will be possible along and ahead of the front, widespread rain not expected.
41nbc.com

FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
The Albany Herald

Chehaw's Black Jack casino event a 'hit'

ALBANY — More than 125 people turned out to gamble for a good cause at Chehaw Park & Zoo’s first Black Jack & Black Rhinos casino night. The event raised $2,100 for the International Rhino Foundation as well as money for other conservation and educational initiatives. “It went...
ALBANY, GA
CBS 46

Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
LAGRANGE, GA
southgatv.com

Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon

ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s road work alert

ALBANY, GA – Good Life City motorists should be aware that the intersection of W. Roosevelt Avenue and N. Washington Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Sunday as crews repave around the railroad tracks. Detours will be set up using Flint Avenue, N. Jefferson Street, and W....
ALBANY, GA
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
AMERICUS, GA

