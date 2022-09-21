Read full article on original website
Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay
Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of their loved one and son. Friday night one Georgia family gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell Williams was […]
'It's disheartening,': Putnam County Sheriff's Office hurting for officers
EATONTON, Ga. — Police staffing shortages have been affecting larger cities in Central Georgia, like Warner Robins, where more than 40 police jobs are vacant. However, small towns are hurting too. Sheriff Howard Sills saying they have more patrol cars than people to drive them. "We're in a time...
Former Troup County Commissioner Buck Davis passes away at 68
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement on the passing of Former County Commissioner Buck Davis. Davis of Troup County passed away at 68. He worked for District 2 for 20 years. The Troup County Board of Commissioners is saddened to announce that Buck Davis, former Troup County […]
Stopped in their tracks: Parked Norfolk Southern trains delay first responders
JULIETTE, Ga. — When you get in a car accident, you expect first responders to provide life-saving care. But what if they can’t get to you without a 35-minute detour?. That’s what happened in July 2021 when a stopped train blocked a railroad crossing in Juliette, Monroe County.
Police: Georgia couple had more than $2K worth of meth in home with children
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia couple is accused of possessing more than $2,000 worth of narcotics in a home where three children lived in “deplorable” conditions, authorities said. Kristy Hurst and Tony Aguilar, of Muscogee County, were arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent...
Bus Driver Tells Black Kids They Belong In The Back Of The Bus
The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A bus driver in Morgan Georgia...
Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A New York company wants to grow salad greens and more than 300 jobs in south Bibb County. The plan by BrightFarms LLC is scheduled to go before Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission Monday. They want to set up shop on nearly 200 acres at Hawkinsville...
Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This man didn’t want to share his name, nor does he work with any law enforcement agency. But he did start his own online production company, Pred TV, just two weeks ago. The mission? To pose as teens and children online and help expose potential wrongdoing.
Witnesses, clues sought in shooting death of Opelika man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting in Opelika nearly one week ago. Authorities on Friday identified the victim as Jeffrey Dowdell. He was 53. The slaying happened at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Officers...
'It is disappointing:' 43 Warner Robins Police Department jobs remain unfilled
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Staffing shortages continue to plague police departments across the nation. In Warner Robins, more than 40 police department jobs remain unfilled. "We need help right here in our own community," Fullwood said. Angela Fullwood is talking about the Warner Robins Police Department. "They don't have...
Two Bibb County deputies on administrative leave after shots fired in East Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County deputies who fired shots at a suspect are on administrative leave while the GBI investigates. It all happened here in east Macon at the intersection of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Neighboring businesses say they heard the gun...
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges by the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The investigation has been on-going for several weeks and determined that multiple types of illegal drugs were being sold in Auburn utilizing a digital application. Investigators determined that individuals buying...
Three people hurt in overnight shooting near Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people were shot overnight on Friday in Macon at around 1:20 a.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They said three people were hit by gunfire at a gathering on Blount Street near Houston Avenue. No one saw who was shooting. All three victims...
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on multiple charges after over $2,500 worth of drugs was found in a home with three children. During a sex offender check, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the...
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon
ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
Final crash report released in LaGrange fatal crash; reverses initial findings of at-fault driver
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A final incident report from Georgia State Patrol investigators has reversed the findings of which driver was at-fault in a May triple fatality that happened in LaGrange. GSP names Rico Dunn, 24, as the at-fault driver -- not Jacob Brown, 19 -- in the head-on collision...
