ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay

Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
County
Marion County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Former Troup County Commissioner Buck Davis passes away at 68

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) —  The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement on the passing of Former County Commissioner Buck Davis. Davis of Troup County passed away at 68. He worked for District 2 for 20 years. The Troup County Board of Commissioners is saddened to announce that Buck Davis, former Troup County […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
power98fm.com

Bus Driver Tells Black Kids They Belong In The Back Of The Bus

The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A bus driver in Morgan Georgia...
MORGAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overbilling#Marion
WTVM

Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in shooting death of Opelika man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting in Opelika nearly one week ago. Authorities on Friday identified the victim as Jeffrey Dowdell. He was 53. The slaying happened at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Officers...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WTVM

Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges by the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The investigation has been on-going for several weeks and determined that multiple types of illegal drugs were being sold in Auburn utilizing a digital application. Investigators determined that individuals buying...
AUBURN, AL
WALB 10

9 charged in fight at Dougherty High

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon

ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy