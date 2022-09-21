Cherry Cheeks returns triumphant to Orlando, delivering nervy egg-punk to St. Matt's Tuesday

One of our own, Cherry Cheeks of Portland via the City Beautiful, comes back to haunt us with bone-chilling riffs and unapologetically personal sentiments this week.

Cherry Cheeks can be sampled on compilations alongside egg-punk royalty like Mark Cone, Landline and CCTV, and on previous tours with Australian lo-fi punk rockers Gee Tee. But the stellar self-titled album Cherry Cheeks bestowed upon their devoted disciples in 2021, via fellow Orlando expat enterprise Total Punk , opens with "Shell," plunging into Rebel territory (as in Ben Wallers of Country Teasers) and never lets up. Heavy local support comes from comrades Problem Pack, Cabo Boing and Ch 83.

8 p.m. Tuesday, St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/stmatthewstavernofficial , $7.