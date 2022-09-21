ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando, bow down before Florence + the Machine at Amway this Friday

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago

The queen is coming. I repeat, the queen is coming. Florence and the Machine and their beaming cathartic melodies are coming to Orlando, just as Florence Welch floats down from the heavens in her whimsical and witchy garb every night on stage. At this point, the indie-baroque pop band is an institution and deserves all the flowers — flowers that Welch will then carefully place in her hair while belting out poignant lyrics over a calming harp track. Still, there's an electric energy to their music that often demands no less than a Lizzie McGuire-style "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of" rump shake.

Go see this band live while you have the chance. It's what our (and Welch's) pop patron saint Stevie Nicks would have you do.

Orlando Weekly

Orlando band Jim and the Sea Dragons release a primer on 1960s French surf sounds

Did you know there’s such a thing as French surf rock? Like Serge Gainsbourg said, moi non plus. Thankfully, local instrumental band Jim and the Sea Dragons are well-versed in and have imported some on new album Sous les Paves, la Plage! Surf scene vet Jim Colby went across the pond and all the way back to pre-Beatles France for inspiration this time out, covering surf songs originally recorded by French bands in the early 1960s.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Trash the Cow showcase returns to Iron Cow to spotlight some of Orlando's loudest

Trash the Cow 2: It’s nice to see one of the Milk District’s best music rooms back open again. It’s also nice to see that homegrown band Trash Cinema (the phoenix that’s risen from the ashes of grunge revivalists Yogurt Smoothness) is booking some rock shows there. In this second edition of the Trash the Cow showcase that they anchor, they’ll be joined by some under-the-radar area bands like garage punks the Speed Spirits, glammy rockers Character Witness and melodic indie rockers Linqo.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Joyner Lucas gets jittery in Orlando this week at the Beacham

Hip-hop star Joyner Lucas is bringing his ADHD tour to Orlando this week and this is the sole Florida date for the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist. Lucas, recently given the honorific "the new-generation Master P" by peer Bobby Shmurda, hasn't just called his tour and most recent album ADHD as a cutesy tagline.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando electronic project Kurt Rambus ends two years of silence with new track 'Hert'

Nigel John is well-known as one of Orlando’s most intelligent and conceptual DJs. Under the guise of shadowy alter ego Kurt Rambus, he’s produced some of the most honed and distilled electronic music to come out of our scene. Fresh new single “HERT,” the first Rambus release in two years, is perhaps his most limber and liquid track yet, which is apt since the piece was created for a dancer friend.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando's Museum of Illusions hosts a fourth Puppy Paw-ty in October

Icon Park attraction the Museum of Illusions are throwing a fourth edition of their popular series of 'Puppy Paw-ties' in October, so start practicing selfies with your dog. October's Pup Paw-ty will be the first one to be held in the evening, convenient for both the working human and industrious dog. Not only will human-dog tandems be able to experience (and document said experience) all the illusions at the Museum, but there will be a dog costume contest with the winning pup netting a prize of $150. “We love having guests bring their dogs in and seeing all the fun photos they take with their pups in our illusions. The photo paw-sibilities are endless!” said Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing director for the Museum, in a press statement. The Puppy Paw-ty happens on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Black Magic Pizza to open a permanent Orlando space in SoDo next year

Black Magic Pizza, the neo-Neapolitan pizza pop-up that has scores under its spell, will move into a space in the SoDo District next year. Traviss Santos, the pizzaiolo behind the brand along with girlfriend Elizabeth Hill and chef Justin Goronda, says Black Magic Pizza will take over the space at 14 W. Illiana St., next door to Rockpit Brewing, with whom they often hold collab events. In fact, since 2019, the pizza outfit has built a (oc)cult-like following by setting up Roccbox portable ovens at various venues around town, from Whippoorwill Beer House to East End Market. But, says Santos, the goal was always to become a permanent fixture in an established neighborhood. "We've been selling out at all of our pop-ups for the last three years building huge hype and a fan base," Santos says.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to open cat shelter downtown in late September

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando have announced the grand opening of a new cat shelter in downtown Orlando at the end of this month. Continuing their rebound from last year's fire at their Orlando shelter, the Pet Alliance open their new location downtown at 777 W. Central Blvd.  on Tuesday, Sept. 27. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony that morning featuring Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, as well as tours of the building. The plan is for this new shelter to host around 30 cats at a time, all adoption-ready, serve as a base for the shelter's volunteer foster program, and provide intake services for surrendered cats.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando artistic director Joe Walsh presents new production of 'Lilies' at Theatre South Playhouse

Ever since the controversial departure of artistic director Joseph C. Walsh from the Garden Theatre, the most frequently asked question in the arts community has been, “How is Joe?” During his three-year tenure, Walsh diversified the offerings at Winter Garden’s city-owned stage to critical and audience acclaim, and his exit sparked a wave of staff resignations [see “Live Active Cultures,” June 29]. When I recently sat down with him for an interview at a cafe directly across Plant Street from his previous theatrical home, he remained as silent regarding that situation as he has all summer. But Walsh does have one clear message to send to his many supporters: “I’m doing great.” 
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour

Indie-rock band Big Thief is stopping in Orlando on Feb. 20 as part of their upcoming world tour. Big Thief's newest release, double-LP Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You explores the band's deepest and most resonant sound to date. Conveying themes of chosen family and individual growth, DNWMIBIY offers the listeners a reflectively wistful and earnest account of everything Big Thief has to offer. The Brooklyn-based band begins their world tour in Vermont on Jan. 31, 2022. They'll play The Beacham when they come to Orlando. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Pizza Bruno in College Park will serve Jersey-style pies when it opens next month

When Bruno Zacchini announced in March that he was opening a branch of Pizza Bruno in College Park, he was coy about the menu saying he'd be "offering some new things you won't be able to get at our Curry Ford store." I hope you're sitting down in your Juicy Couture tracksuits because Zacchini will serve, get this, New Jersey-style, not Neapolitan, pizzas when his pizzeria at 2429 Edgewater Drive opens in early October. Why Jersey-style? ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
