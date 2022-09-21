Orlando, bow down before Florence + the Machine at Amway this Friday

The queen is coming. I repeat, the queen is coming. Florence and the Machine and their beaming cathartic melodies are coming to Orlando, just as Florence Welch floats down from the heavens in her whimsical and witchy garb every night on stage. At this point, the indie-baroque pop band is an institution and deserves all the flowers — flowers that Welch will then carefully place in her hair while belting out poignant lyrics over a calming harp track. Still, there's an electric energy to their music that often demands no less than a Lizzie McGuire-style "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of" rump shake.

Go see this band live while you have the chance. It's what our (and Welch's) pop patron saint Stevie Nicks would have you do.

