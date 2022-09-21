ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pressure Kitten gets the party started at Iron Cow's Panic Underground dance party

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago

Standing out from the pack by dint of lurking in the shadows, new Orlando industrial-rock trio Pressure Kitten are a welcome addition to the more eldritch corners of our local music scene. The brainchild of scene veterans Taylor Bulloch, J.A. Swendsen and I.M. Dean, Pressure Kitten deal in eerie and over-the-top electro-industrial with the kind of guitar lines that gave that extra oomph to 1980s Visage fodder like Skinny Puppy's "Tin Omen" and Ministry's "Thieves."

Live, the band are a surprising mix of Alien Sex Fiend theatrics and Chemlab, with showmanship liberally employed and enjoyed: pulsing lights, smoke machines, bones hanging from the microphone stand, Bulloch and Swendsen's deathrock makeup. The Panic DJs, led by DJ NM, will keep the party going long after the carnage ceases.

Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

