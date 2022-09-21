Descolonizarte Teatro takes over Timucua Arts Foundation with two plays this weekend
Boundary-pushing local Latinx theater troupe Descolonizarte Teatro heads to the intimate Timucua Arts space to perform two Latin American plays. La Maestra "explores the 'legal' violence that plagues our countries" and El Delantal Blanco "presents us with a lesson and a warning: 'Not everything is what it seems.'" Adventurous theater in an adventurous performance space makes for a great evening out. The plays will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles.[event-1]
Comments / 0