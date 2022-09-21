ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joyner Lucas gets jittery in Orlando this week at the Beacham

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Hip-hop star Joyner Lucas is bringing his ADHD tour to Orlando this week and this is the sole Florida date for the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist. Lucas, recently given the honorific "the new-generation Master P" by peer Bobby Shmurda, hasn't just called his tour and most recent album ADHD as a cutesy tagline.

Lucas has been very upfront about living with ADHD. "Instead of the condition being a weakness, I made ADHD into my strength and channeled my creativity into music," Lucas told an interviewer from the Grammys. When a man can freestyle-rap forward and backward during a live radio session, that's a talent you don't want to miss.

BOSTON, MA
Pressure Kitten gets the party started at Iron Cow's Panic Underground dance party

Standing out from the pack by dint of lurking in the shadows, new Orlando industrial-rock trio Pressure Kitten are a welcome addition to the more eldritch corners of our local music scene. The brainchild of scene veterans Taylor Bulloch, J.A. Swendsen and I.M. Dean, Pressure Kitten deal in eerie and over-the-top electro-industrial with the kind of guitar lines that gave that extra oomph to 1980s Visage fodder like Skinny Puppy's "Tin Omen" and Ministry's "Thieves."
