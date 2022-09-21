ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fly DeSantis Airways, America's No. 1 airline for exploited migrants!

By Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

In the wake of his selfless decision to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard , Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is enjoying his moment in the spotlight as “America’s Hottest Republican Who May Have Engaged In Something Uncomfortably Close to Human Trafficking.”

He’s basically the “it guy” among all today’s high-profile xenophobes, and everyone’s just waiting for his next flight of weary migrants to drop. Officials in President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware scrambled Tuesday to prepare for the possible arrival of a flight, paid for with Florida taxpayer money .

A helpful sales pitch for DeSantis Airways

So to help out DeSantis’ recruiting efforts, I’ve come up with a sure-fire pitch his people can use when trying to persuade migrants, mostly legal asylum seekers, to get on a stranger’s airplane.

Here it goes:

Hi there! I’m a representative with DeSantis Airways, America’s premier pathway to a brighter tomorrow. I’d like to invite you to please board this airplane and not ask questions about where you’ll be going.

Midterm elections: If you care about your country and your rights, don't vote for any Republicans

You seem exhausted and frightened, as if you’ve walked hundreds of miles, fleeing your home and all you’ve ever known in search of a better and safer life. Please allow me a moment to take advantage of your weariness and fear by enticing you with (not-guaranteed) promises of work, shelter and security.

Please accept this totally free ride to a place of some sort

It can all be yours for free if you sign this document that you don’t need to read and join me and 40 or so other strangers on this unmarked airplane that is traveling to a place.

What kind of place? In America, we call that a rude question. But because you’re new here, I’ll answer it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydfRQ_0i3ybVRX00
Migrants gather with their belongings on Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Ray Ewing/AP

The airplane you will be legally bound to swear you boarded voluntarily and without enticement will whisk you and any family members you’re traveling with to a wonderful part of America where you can help your new country with a beloved tradition we call “owning the libs.”

Immigration issue remains: Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt cruelly uses migrants as human pawns, helping no one

You don’t need to worry about what that means or the possibility that it sounds inexplicably stupid. Just trust me – I’m the person offering you a free plane flight to a place!

An airline company founded on xenophobia and presidential ambitions

DeSantis Airways was founded by Florida’s glorious and mighty Gov. Ron DeSantis. It all began with a dream, an American dream, that a Florida man could use taxpayer money for flights that would carry migrants like yourself to places he thought were funny, and then he could become president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHF0r_0i3ybVRX00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom you can definitely trust to fly you some place, as long as you sign this waiver. Lynne Sladky/AP

By flying DeSantis Airways today, you’ll become part of that American dream, and what happens to you after that is irrelevant, though we’re 100% sure it’s going to be great. (Greatness not guaranteed.)

COVID-19 is still deadly real: Why do we allow disinformation to persist?

Nothing creepy or inhumane going on here

You might be asking yourself: Isn’t luring strangers onto an airplane the kind of creepy behavior usually reserved for human traffickers and serial killers? That’s hilarious. Perhaps in your culture it’s seen that way, but here in America it’s just a thing we do in the year 2022 because a bunch of self-proclaimed patriotic citizens have decided human decency is for the birds!

Lawsuit against DeSantis filed: Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard sue DeSantis in federal court. What the lawsuit says

No, if you fly DeSantis Airways, you can rest assured there’s nothing creepy or inhumane happening whatsoever (some creepiness and inhumanity may occur) and the sooner you hustle on board the sooner you’ll see for yourself. Please get on the plane right now.

It's all you could ever hope for (all you could hope for not guaranteed)

Did I mention the free buffet on board your DeSantis Airways flight? (Free buffet not included.)

Walk this way to American prosperity, folks! Welcome to DeSantis Airways, where you matter most, as long as you sign these forms swearing I never said any of these things to you and disavowing all knowledge of DeSantis Airways.

Enjoy the flight to somewhere.

More humor and satire from Rex Huppke:

If the GOP is ready to rebrand, here are my ideas for a post-MAGA party .

Amid teacher shortage, folks who called them 'groomers' should say sorry. Here's how.

Quiet quitting is all the rage. But let's not stop there. How about 'quiet dieting'?

Comments / 7

Ann Rogers
3d ago

First not migrants. Illegals. Two they are not exploited. US citizens are the ones being exploited.

Reply(1)
3
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
Rolling Stone

Migrants Promised a Flight to Delaware Were Instead Abandoned at a Motel

A second group of Texas migrants have been left scrambling to find resources after allegedly being offered transportation by the Florida government. In what was set to be a repeat of last week’s potentially illegal stunt that left 50 migrants stranded in Martha’s Vineyard, asylum seekers who were told they would be flown to Delaware were held for days in a San Antonio motel before being told their flight was ultimately canceled, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday. Despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office claiming the media fell for “disinformation” about the flight’s existence, preparations for it were well under...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing

The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
DEL RIO, TX
MSNBC

DeSantis doesn't help his cause with comments about migrants, Florida

It’s been a week since Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, and since the stunt, the Florida Republican hasn’t offered much in the way of a detailed defense. Given the number of legal inquiries surrounding the incident, it’s possible the governor’s attorneys have encouraged him not to talk too much about what transpired.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

Biden condemns Abbott, DeSantis for second day after migrants are sent to east coast

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - For the second straight day, the White House condemned the decisions by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to send migrants from Texas to the east coast.            Both Governors said they'll continue doing so until President Joe Biden secures the border.But President Biden accused the Republican Governors of interfering with the process that his administration has in place at the southern border.Speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala Thursday night, the President said, "Instead of working with us on solutions. Republicans are playing politics with human beings using them...
