The U.S. Economy: Why Unemployment Is Not Bad, or How the Government Is Breaking the Economy – Paul Tolmachev

We are in a bear market. It started around New Years and there were warnings signs last year that one was likely to begin this year, but every bear market is different and this one has been an unusual one. It’s been going on much more slowly than I expected. However, all bear markets typically have three psychological phases to them. The first phase is marked by denial, with most people thinking that the market is either in a simple correction or that the Federal Reserve will do something to make things “return to normal.” Since 2009 every single time the stock market fell 20% or more the Fed either began a new QE program or lowered interest rates and the market quickly rallied back up to highs. Even when it crashed in March of 2020 it came back fast.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO