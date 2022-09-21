The U.S. Economy: Why Unemployment Is Not Bad, or How the Government Is Breaking the Economy – Paul Tolmachev

Read full article on original website
Does Capitalism Itself Create Economic Instability or Is Central Banking the Culprit? – Frank Shostak
Instability in financial markets has brought back the ideas of post-Keynesian school of economics (PK) economist Hyman Minsky. Minsky held that the capitalist economy inherently is unstable, culminating in severe economic crisis, accumulation of debt being the key mechanism pushing the economy toward a crisis. During “good” times, according to...
We Are Now In The Second Phase Of This Bear Market – Mike Swanson
We are in a bear market. It started around New Years and there were warnings signs last year that one was likely to begin this year, but every bear market is different and this one has been an unusual one. It’s been going on much more slowly than I expected. However, all bear markets typically have three psychological phases to them. The first phase is marked by denial, with most people thinking that the market is either in a simple correction or that the Federal Reserve will do something to make things “return to normal.” Since 2009 every single time the stock market fell 20% or more the Fed either began a new QE program or lowered interest rates and the market quickly rallied back up to highs. Even when it crashed in March of 2020 it came back fast.
‘Quiet Part Out Loud’: GOP Warns Biden Student Debt Cancellation Will Hurt Military Recruitment – Brett Wilkins
Progressive voices on Monday rebuked Republican U.S. lawmakers for repeatedly warning President Joe Biden that forgiving student loan debt will harm the military’s ability to attract recruits with the promise of free college. “The price of a college degree should not be bloodshed or a lifetime of crippling debt.”
After More Hawkish Federal Reserve Smashes Stocks Again What Is Next For Gold? (With David Skarica) – Mike Swanson
Today the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points. They also were more hawkish than people expected. In their FOMC statement and “dot plot” they increased the speed and size of coming interest rates hikes and predicted that they would not lower rates until 2024 once they stop raising rates. That helped to fuel further selling in the DOW, which fell 500 points, for another day in what has become bear market 2022. Gold at first fell with the market on the initial news, but managed to finish the day in the green. To discuss today’s news and action in the financial markets I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net to get his perspective. He made comparisons with past Fed rate hiking cycles to help us understand this situation and navigate what is next going forward.
