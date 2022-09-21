Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | "Travels with Darley" in Delaware
The Emmy nominated PBS television series "Travels with Darley" recently visited Delaware for a segment to air as part of the program's 10th series of episodes in 2023. "We travel with locals in the series and we cover food, culture, adventure, history, so really getting a grasp on the area through the people," said the program's host, Darley Newman. "I think that's the best way to travel."
Meet DSU’s first Terrance Newton Scholarship recipients
Jaden Rivera dropped his phone on his lap and started crying when he got the phone call that he was being given a new scholarship. Ja’ron Hunt screamed in excitement when he got the same call, knowing the money will help him earn a career in teaching where he can the kind of Black male leader he aspires to be. ... Read More
Wilmington, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wilmington. The Newark High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on September 23, 2022, 12:30:00. The Newark High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on September 23, 2022, 14:15:00.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware youth take the lead with #MyReasonWhyDE campaign
If someone asks you "what's your reason why?" you may want to have an answer ready. The question is the centerpiece of an attempt to spread a peer-based healthy message, utilizing social media, hashtags, and most importantly the creativity and commitment of young people. Through a grant-supported program, they were...
WDEL 1150AM
"Think globally, act locally" - students encouraged to join Litter-Free School Zone campaign
Years ago, signs went up across Delaware indicating "drug-free school zones." Those signs will be getting some company. Governor John Carney this week visited Allen Frear Elementary School in Kent County to announce an expansion of existing programs to reduce litter across The First State. The Litter Free School Zones program will encourage schools to sign up and conduct two campus cleanups involving their students, classes and clubs. Litter that is picked up will also be tracked.
WDEL 1150AM
HOPP (Harvest Outreach People Project) has big plans in Wilmington
A flat plot of grass-covered ground next to a busy highway and an industrial facility was blessed Thursday by Wilmington-area church leaders who are beginning a fundraising drive to build a Resource Center and Marketplace. Harvest Outreach People Project, or HOPP, is a coalition of churches and outreach specialists. They...
Wilmington's HBCU Week now heads to Walt Disney World Resort
The Disney HBCU week is October 7-9. Just like the Wilmington event, it will feature a college fair that could be life-changing.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Elementary School Receives National Honor
William F. Cooke Jr. Elementary School in Hockessin has received the honor of being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Banner School, being only the ninth school in the state to get that recognition. Winners of the award must show that their school has an inclusive school climate...
WMDT.com
Firefly festival boosts local businesses in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Thursday the 22nd through Sunday the 25th marks the 10th Annual Firefly festival at the Dover Speedway grounds in Dover. The event features colorful costumes, camping, musical numbers, and thousands of fans. Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Dina Vendetti says- the city welcomes the crowds. “Any time...
WDEL 1150AM
Kent County prepared to welcome Firefly visitors
It's been 10 years since the first Firefly Music Festival was held in Dover, and once again thousands of music lovers are heading to Dover for four days of music. The 2022 Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, but some festival enthusiasts were in town on Wednesday, making their final preps for four days of camping, including Scott McMurtrie, who is attending his 4th Firefly and knows some supplies needed to be bought locally.
West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
mymmanews.com
Jerimiah Delgado: “I’m going in there to get the finish”
Full interview with Jerimiah (Jay) Delgado above. Delaware’s premiere kickboxing and Muay Thai promotion, Gut Check Championship Series touches down on Hockessin, Delaware on Saturday, September 24. Taking place at the Hockessin P.A.L center, and a live feed brought to you by Fight Club Live (FCLTV.com), Gut Check returns...
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware
DOVER, Del (CBS) -- Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware. Thousands of music lovers are expected at the four-day camping event.Thursday night's headliner is Halsey.Other artists taking part include Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Big Sean.Tickets to the festival are still available.
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
Another School Dress Code Victory for Satanic Delco
The Garnet Valley School District is the second school district in Delaware County to alter its dress code, deleting a ban on Satanic or cult clothing following lobbying efforts by Satanic Delco. The dress code used to prohibit clothing that had satanic/cult references, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. But...
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
wilmtoday.com
Pet Friendly Spots in Wilmington, DE!
Tired of just walking around the neighborhood? Here are some pet friendly spots around Wilmington to bring your furry friends to. Constitution Yards– This is one of the most popular places in Wilmington to grab a drink and with a large open outdoor space it is great for a pup. Eat, drink, and relax at Constitution Yards!
