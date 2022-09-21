ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | "Travels with Darley" in Delaware

The Emmy nominated PBS television series "Travels with Darley" recently visited Delaware for a segment to air as part of the program's 10th series of episodes in 2023. "We travel with locals in the series and we cover food, culture, adventure, history, so really getting a grasp on the area through the people," said the program's host, Darley Newman. "I think that's the best way to travel."
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware youth take the lead with #MyReasonWhyDE campaign

If someone asks you "what's your reason why?" you may want to have an answer ready. The question is the centerpiece of an attempt to spread a peer-based healthy message, utilizing social media, hashtags, and most importantly the creativity and commitment of young people. Through a grant-supported program, they were...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

"Think globally, act locally" - students encouraged to join Litter-Free School Zone campaign

Years ago, signs went up across Delaware indicating "drug-free school zones." Those signs will be getting some company. Governor John Carney this week visited Allen Frear Elementary School in Kent County to announce an expansion of existing programs to reduce litter across The First State. The Litter Free School Zones program will encourage schools to sign up and conduct two campus cleanups involving their students, classes and clubs. Litter that is picked up will also be tracked.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

HOPP (Harvest Outreach People Project) has big plans in Wilmington

A flat plot of grass-covered ground next to a busy highway and an industrial facility was blessed Thursday by Wilmington-area church leaders who are beginning a fundraising drive to build a Resource Center and Marketplace. Harvest Outreach People Project, or HOPP, is a coalition of churches and outreach specialists. They...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Elementary School Receives National Honor

William F. Cooke Jr. Elementary School in Hockessin has received the honor of being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Banner School, being only the ninth school in the state to get that recognition. Winners of the award must show that their school has an inclusive school climate...
HOCKESSIN, DE
WMDT.com

Firefly festival boosts local businesses in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Thursday the 22nd through Sunday the 25th marks the 10th Annual Firefly festival at the Dover Speedway grounds in Dover. The event features colorful costumes, camping, musical numbers, and thousands of fans. Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Dina Vendetti says- the city welcomes the crowds. “Any time...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Kent County prepared to welcome Firefly visitors

It's been 10 years since the first Firefly Music Festival was held in Dover, and once again thousands of music lovers are heading to Dover for four days of music. The 2022 Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, but some festival enthusiasts were in town on Wednesday, making their final preps for four days of camping, including Scott McMurtrie, who is attending his 4th Firefly and knows some supplies needed to be bought locally.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
WEST CHESTER, PA
mymmanews.com

Jerimiah Delgado: “I’m going in there to get the finish”

Full interview with Jerimiah (Jay) Delgado above. Delaware’s premiere kickboxing and Muay Thai promotion, Gut Check Championship Series touches down on Hockessin, Delaware on Saturday, September 24. Taking place at the Hockessin P.A.L center, and a live feed brought to you by Fight Club Live (FCLTV.com), Gut Check returns...
HOCKESSIN, DE
CBS Philly

Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware

DOVER, Del (CBS) -- Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware. Thousands of music lovers are expected at the four-day camping event.Thursday night's headliner is Halsey.Other artists taking part include Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Big Sean.Tickets to the festival are still available. 
DOVER, DE
Cat Country 107.3

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
DELCO.Today

Another School Dress Code Victory for Satanic Delco

The Garnet Valley School District is the second school district in Delaware County to alter its dress code, deleting a ban on Satanic or cult clothing following lobbying efforts by Satanic Delco. The dress code used to prohibit clothing that had satanic/cult references, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. But...
GARNET VALLEY, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wilmtoday.com

Pet Friendly Spots in Wilmington, DE!

Tired of just walking around the neighborhood? Here are some pet friendly spots around Wilmington to bring your furry friends to. Constitution Yards– This is one of the most popular places in Wilmington to grab a drink and with a large open outdoor space it is great for a pup. Eat, drink, and relax at Constitution Yards!
WILMINGTON, DE

