Of gavels and hatchets: Why did Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg only charge a man who menaced a McDonald’s with a misdemeanor?

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Michael Palacios — the messenger who last Friday swung a hatchet all over a Lower East Side McDonald’s, busting through glass and terrorizing customers — should surely be charged more stiffly by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Palacios’ now-viral freakout, for which he has been hit with just two misdemeanors, happened after he was punched by three men who were reportedly responding to him “going at” a woman who had “rejected him,” according to a witness.

Penal Law 145.05(2), Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, is a Class E felony. An individual is guilty when “with intent to damage property of another person...he or she damages property of another person in an amount exceeding $250.”

Given the glass Palacios shattered, he certainly qualifies. But here’s the rub for foes of Bragg: Even that felony charge isn’t bail-eligible under New York law.

The problem, again, is the statute. In a sane state, a judge would be able to look at the totality of a case and (hopefully) set high bail to ensure that a defendant is not immediately free again to terrorize patrons at another McDonald’s, or in the park, or on the subway, or on the street.

But this is New York, the outlier of the 50 states and the federal system, where despite some real improvements to the state bail laws won by Gov. Hochul this year , judges still have no discretion to consider the potential danger a defendant presents when determining pretrial detention. If a charge is on the approved list or meets other conditions described the law, bail or remand is a possibility. If not, not. A judge may only consider the likelihood an individual will return to court. (Judicial discretion, by the way, is no magic bullet. Judges often make mistakes.)

Holding a man like Palacios in jail will not fix him long-term. But it does send a signal that violence has consequences, and it does, for a time, keep the rest of New York safe from his violent outbursts. That ought to count for something.

Daily News

Boyfriend of dismembered Brooklyn woman considered ‘person of interest’: police sources

The violent boyfriend of a young woman whose dismembered body was stuffed in two suitcases has been officially named a “person of interest” in her death, police sources said Friday. He was last seen leaving the victim’s Linwood St. home in Cypress Hills with a duffel bag Wednesday before building security discovered the grisly, blood-soaked scene in her apartment. By Friday, NYPD detectives ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PennLive.com

Rudy Giuliani faces jail if he can’t pay ex-wife $235K, says Manhattan judge — he skipped court hearing

NEW YORK — Rudolph Giuliani is looking at jail time if he fails to pay ex-wife Judith Nathan $235,000 next month, a Manhattan judge ordered Friday. Judge Michael Katz’s order came after Giuliani, the ex-mayor and current Donald Trump adviser, skipped a court hearing in a lawsuit Nathan filed over his failure to heed the terms of their December 2019 divorce settlement, court officials said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Feds blast drug kingpin’s bid for early prison release due to stress headaches and need for vegan diet

Queens drug kingpin Lorenzo “Fat Cat” Nichols’ bid for early release from prison due to stress headaches was blasted Friday by federal prosecutors, who said the convict’s migraine problem “is not an extraordinary and compelling reason” to be given a get-out-of-jail-free card. The 63-year-old drug lord made his request in a letter to Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Edward Korman on Aug. 15, ...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Suspect With Gun Robs East Harlem Deli, Then Shoots Man He's Trying to Rob, Too: NYPD

A man with a gun was seen on security video robbing an East Harlem deli, and then just moments later shot a man outside the store who he also tried to stick up, police said. Surveillance footage showed the masked suspect walk up to the counter of the store on the corner of First Avenue and East 119th Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday according to police. The man brought a can of Sprite up to the register, and appeared to be reaching into his pocket for money — but instead pulled out a handgun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
