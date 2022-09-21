Read full article on original website
Related
bossierpress.com
Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday
Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
q973radio.com
98 Degrees Is Bringing The Heat This Christmas To Shreveport-Bossier City!
One of the hottest boy bands from the late 90’s / early 2000’s is coming to the Shreveport area and bringing a Boy Band Christmas to the ArkLaTex!. Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffree from 98 Degrees.. along with Jamie Jones from All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera are kicking off their “Boy Band Christmas Tour” At Margaritaville Bossier City!
avoyellestoday.com
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, 77, Shreveport
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.
bossierpress.com
Dinner Under the Stars
The success of the inaugural Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank event held on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 can be measured as a huge success. A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered together at the event for a common purpose. These people are invested in their community and committed to supporting an organization with Bossier’s best interest always at the forefront. In this instance, the organization being supported was Keep Bossier Beautiful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arklatexweekend.com
10 fun things for this weekend: Sept. 23-25
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - There’s plenty more fun things to do this weekend! Scan our Calendar page, our list of county fairs and the Fall Festival Guide for more. FRIDAY, SEPT. 23. 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo. Runs from September 21-24 Don’t miss the excitement of...
KTBS
Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
KTBS
The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program to host the GREAT 5K & Paddlefest Fundraiser at Fox Creek Farms
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program to host the GREAT 5K & Paddlefest Fundraiser at Fox Creek Farms. It's happening Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fox Creek Farms on 11958 Ellerbe rd. The purpose is to raise funds for The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program (Great Results Equine...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KTBS
Progress made in restoring Old Galilee Baptist Church for Shreveport civil rights museum
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There’s an effort to open a civil rights museum in Shreveport at the site of a historic church with a past tied to the civil rights movement. The fight for freedom in the South has links to several events that happened in Shreveport. That history has fueled some groups to push for a project that would honor the sacrifices of others and leave a legacy for the future.
KSLA
Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stand after a massive fire Wednesday, Sept. 22. Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s just steps from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage. “Some of...
What Does Shreveport Need to Attract More Visitors?
What improvements could be made in the Shreveport Bossier area to bring in more visitors and even bring in more new residents?. You hear folks talk all the time about cleaning things up, curbing crime, fixing the infrastructure and much more. But are there some things we should begin to work on now to help our community grow and prosper?
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
New Barksdale gate nears completion
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
KSLA
Barksdale airman uncovers piece of WWII history at local thrift store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “To see that history preserved gives me great joy and satisfaction, to pass it on to the next generation so we don’t forget what they did,” said Capt. Russell Risden. Capt. Risden serves in the United States Air Force, and has always had...
KTBS
Shreveport PD joins 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run
SHREVEPORT, LA. - Shreveport police officers and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies carried the torch on Thursday. They joined with other agencies in support of the Special Olympics Louisiana for the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run. The community came out to cheer on the "Guardians of the Flame," as members of...
magic1029fm.com
UPDATE: Huge Fire Threatens Large Portion of Downtown Shreveport
114 Texas Street in downtown Shreveport is destroyed, so sad – especially since it was a beautiful and historic building. Downtown Shreveport played home to a truly scary sight Wednesday evening as a fire raged at the old Humphreys building next to the Blind Tiger. Without knowing Humphreys, you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
50th Annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship kicks off at Boothill Speedway this weekend
GREENWOOD, La.-The 50th Annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship started Friday night in Greenwood. The weekend of races attracts drivers and fans from around the country. Boothill Speedway is hosting the event. The racetrack has been a staple in the area since it opened in the summer of 1973. Boothill...
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: Parkway High School
BOSSIER CITY, La. - For this week's Spirit of the Game, Rick Rowe heads to Parkway High School where the Panthers are gearing up for a really big game against Haughton -- better known as the "Brotherton Bowl". Rick also found the Panthers are showing off some new turf, though...
KSLA
House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a house fire in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood. At 12:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, the fire was reported in the 3400 block of Hardy Street. When they arrived, firefighters found an abandoned house had caught fire. The house was heavily damaged...
Comments / 0