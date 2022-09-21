ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CandysDirt

Rising Interest Rates Put a Squeeze on Dallas-Fort Worth Homebuilders, But is The Market Bottoming Out?

Business for Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilders has changed drastically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While demand for new housing stock created market conditions that had builders canceling contracts with buyers and cutting out agents, a new report from the National Association of Home Builders shows a steep decline in outlooks for homebuilders in the nation.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Don’t Look Now, But This Study Says Texas Is Getting More Young Professionals

It’s not often the wealth comes to you. For Texas, that’s the case. The state had a net gain when it came to rich young professionals moving in from 2019 and 2020. Texas was the most popular destination for wealthy Millennials, according to a SmartAsset report. The state had a net gain of 3,823 Millennials (15,024 in, 11,201 out) — the highest of any state and the District of Columbia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
CandysDirt

While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York

Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

Rogers Healy And Associates Real Estate Among America’s Fastest Growing Real Estate Companies

For the fifth consecutive year, Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate was named one of the fastest growing real estate companies in the nation, according to Inc. 5000. Owner and CEO Rogers Healy said RHA has nearly tripled in size over the last year, which allowed them to break into markets they never touched before. Sections of East Dallas, South Dallas, and rural Texas are now owned by RHA.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Housing Prices#Anytime Estimate#Americans
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy