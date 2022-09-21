ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Oneplus One#Smart Phone#Bbk#Pixels
Android Police

How to retrieve deleted text messages on Android

Although most users and businesses have moved to instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, many still prefer normal text messages to receive real-time alerts and stay in touch. Whether you use a Google Pixel phone or a top Samsung Galaxy phone, retrieving an accidentally deleted message isn't straightforward. While...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle is surprisingly affordable — for a very good reason

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy today, but customers have had one gripe about it since launch — it's nearly impossible to lay the watch flat on a wireless charger. With the way the Watch's band is shaped, trying something like reverse wireless charging using the back of your phone is practically a non-starter. But like the true modern tech giant that it is, Samsung is now ready to sell a solution to a problem that’s certainly of its own creation — a new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google's Pixel 7 upgrades won't include a price hike

The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a good fitness smartwatch?

Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has fitness features capable of tracking exercises and daily activity. However, for more hardcore athletes, hikers, and adventurers, the Watch 5 Pro won't replace your Garmin watch for GPS accuracy or in-depth workout training. When Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S22's third One UI 5 beta fixes animations and adds new app icons

In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22. A few weeks later, the company rolled out the second beta and expanded the program to more countries. Now, nearly a month after that, the Korean giant has dropped the third One UI 5 beta firmware for the Galaxy S22. Typically, Samsung releases a new beta once every 2-3 weeks, but it seemingly had to delay the third beta's release to fix some issues with animations in the previous builds.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device

Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Expect Samsung's One UI 5 update to come to these Galaxy devices by year end

Samsung has been working hard on its Android 13-based One UI 5 skin. While the release does not introduce any significant UI redesign, there are plenty of new features in One UI 5 that you can play around with. The Korean giant is currently running a One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series in selected countries. It is a given that the skin's public release will be out for these phones before the end of the year. But what about other Galaxy devices, especially the Z Fold/Flip series? A new report details One UI 5's release timeline for this year.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google's Pixel 7 cases could actually be worth buying this year

It's been such a big day for Pixel 7 news, you'd think the actual event was going on right now. Don't bother checking your calendar — it's still September. Although we might have two weeks to go until Google takes the stage, we've heard a new pre-order date and fresh rumors on an official release date. If you're still wondering whether or not you'll pick up the phone, our first official glimpses at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro case lineup might be enough to sway you one way or the other.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

How to connect Discord voice chat with your Xbox

Discord has finally made it possible to use its voice chat on Xbox. Whether you prefer to use Discord over Xbox for some multiplayer mayhem or enjoy chatting with Discord friends while you play single-player games, this recent change is bound to be helpful. If you haven't used Discord before, follow our guide on how to set up a Discord server.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Asus’s latest gaming phone features a heat-dissipation ‘door’ for better cooling performance

Asus's ROG Phone lineup is known for its over-the-top specs and for providing an unmatched gaming performance in the Android world. The phones have always used Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset to deliver such a high level of performance. In July this year, the Taiwanese company announced the ROG Phone 6 featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a staggering 18GB RAM, and a 165Hz AMOLED display. Two months later, Asus is announcing the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, its latest gaming phones featuring MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

