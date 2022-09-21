There’s always been a deep-seated love for all things Japanese, and now that it’s been recently announced that Japan will be fully opening its borders to all travellers, we’re more than over the moon. Yet, that doesn’t stop us from hunting down tasty Japanese nosh though. We already know about the best Japanese restaurants and the best cafés in Singapore, but what about the stellar combo of both? From fluffy shokupan sandos to mentaiko rice bowls, these are the 10 best Japanese cafés and tearooms in Singapore.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO