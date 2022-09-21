ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Time Out Global

Confirmed: independent tourists can visit Japan visa-free from October 11

After more than two years of tight border restrictions, Japan will finally reopen to independent tourists on October 11. As reported by The Japan Times and Nikkei Asia, this full reopening means that tourists can visit the country without a visa and they no longer need to go through a travel agency. Plus, the daily entry cap will also be lifted entirely.
Time Out Global

Hotels in Japan may be allowed to refuse entry to guests not wearing masks

As Japan moves towards reopening for international tourism, the government is looking into new measures to help curb the spread of Covid-19. In a Reuters report published on The Japan Times, the government may allow hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other anti-virus measures.
Time Out Global

Hong Kong finally ends mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals

The government revealed today that from September 26 onwards, the city will finally be allowing travellers to enter the city without having to go through mandatory hotel quarantine. In the press conference, authorities announced a resumption of quarantine-free entry to the city. Instead of the previous 3+4 quarantine format, arriving...
Time Out Global

The best Japanese cafés and tearooms in Singapore

There’s always been a deep-seated love for all things Japanese, and now that it’s been recently announced that Japan will be fully opening its borders to all travellers, we’re more than over the moon. Yet, that doesn’t stop us from hunting down tasty Japanese nosh though. We already know about the best Japanese restaurants and the best cafés in Singapore, but what about the stellar combo of both? From fluffy shokupan sandos to mentaiko rice bowls, these are the 10 best Japanese cafés and tearooms in Singapore.
Time Out Global

Kyoto’s Kiyomizu-dera Temple is open till late for two special autumn light-ups at night

A few times a year, the breathtaking Kiyozumi-dera Temple that overlooks Kyoto city hosts special nighttime visits, where the temple’s structures and surrounding foliage are illuminated for a mesmerising display. The Buddhist temple, which is over 1,200 years old, is part of the Unesco World Heritage Site known collectively as the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto.
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will be ending hotel quarantine on Sep 26

It’s a breath of fresh air - almost literally, just in time for our end-of-year travels. While Japan has just announced that visa-free entry will soon open for individual travellers. , Hong Kong will also be ending its once-mandatory hotel quarantine from September 26 (next Monday) onwards. Now, instead...
Time Out Global

Glamboyant - Kampong Gelam

It’s called ‘Glamboyant’, an obvious mashup between glamorous and flamboyant – and that’s exactly what it is at this 10-day Kampong Gelam festival leading up to the Singapore Grand Prix. From September 23 to October 2, you’ll find a lineup of fun activities and pop-ups celebrating the bustling neighbourhood of Kampong Gelam.
Time Out Global

Parliament Hill Lido could be getting a major re-vamp

If you love outdoor swimming but prefer the kind of pool that isn’t filled with algae, Parliament Hill Lido may be a firm favourite. One of London’s older lidos, the 84-year-old pool has revealed plans for a swanky new revamp, where it will be kitted out with a new gym, toilets and changing rooms.
