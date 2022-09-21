Read full article on original website
US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
Schofield Recieves Three Proposals for City Hall Property
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The City of Schofield will hold a joint Community Development Authority and Economic Development Committee meeting next Monday for a closed-session discussion on what to do with the property that’s currently occupied by City Hall. All three proposals call for multi-family housing to be...
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
WEEK 6 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: West, Edgar get back on track
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Both Wausau-West and Edgar got back on-track after losses last week. West got a road win against SPASH, 27-17. Edgar defeated Abbotsford, 40-7.
Body Found in Rib Mountain Identified
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have identified the body that was found near Cloverland Lane last month. The deceased man was identified as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old homeless man with no known ties to the Wausau area. Autopsy results confirm that he died of natural causes, as no signs of trauma or foul play were present.
Plea Deal Reached for Wausau Man Accused of Abusing a Toddler
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 24-year-old Wausau man has reached a plea deal to charges of child abuse and recklessly endangering. Aaron Radtke is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s child, who was hospitalized with injuries including bleeding on her brain and bruising to the face and neck. Injuries that doctors said were equal to a high-impact car crash.
New UWSP “Field Lab” Dedicated To Late Professor
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A late forestry professor at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point was honored on Wednesday. The College of Natural Resources’ newest ‘field lab’ was dedicated in honor of the late Bob Engelhard, who passed away one year ago to the day.
