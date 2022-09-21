ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

gotowncrier.com

Dr. Katherine Brazzale Named Chief Medical Officer At Trustbridge

Trustbridge, the leading nonprofit hospice care provider in Palm Beach and Broward counties, recently named hospice care veteran Dr. Katherine Brazzale as its new chief medical officer. A Wellington resident, Brazzale has served as Trustbridge’s associate medical director since 2009. She will be responsible for oversight of medical care provided...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce Launches Home Purchase Assistance Program

Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce’ has announced that it's Home Purchase Assistance Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM. The City has allocated $960,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) combined with the State Housing...
FORT PIERCE, FL
#K12
wqcs.org

IN FOCUS: Making Fort Pierce Proud and Preserving SLC Lands

Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week, the powerful story of Fort Pierce native Lee Rhyant who rose from hard-scrabble beginnings to become the Executive Vice-President and General Manager of Lockheed-Martin-Marietta. He’s now written a book in collaboration with Dr. Catherine Lewis who’ll also join us.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Public, Private Schools May Close For Incoming Storm

Rosh Hashana Holiday Forcing Schools To Make Early Decisions, Announcements. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County School District officials, as well as administrators at local private schools, are all closely monitoring what is now Tropical Depression 9 but may become a hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

'Of course they would've had to have known;' Ex-coaches on Martin County HS football probe

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — As CBS12 News first reported Thursday afternoon, two Port St. Lucie Police Department senior staff members were put on leave in connection with an investigation into whether they were involved in falsifying paperwork to allow high school athletes to play for a football team outside their designated school district. All this just days before one of the biggest football games of the year - the Martin Bowl.
businessobserverfl.com

East coast bank continues to go big as it grows westward

Stuart-based Seacoast Bank has capped an aggressive period of Gulf Coast expansion with the appointment of veteran Florida banker Tom Lambert as its Tampa market president. Key takeaway: The past five years have seen Stuart-based Seacoast Bank become a major player in the Gulf Coast banking market. Core challenge: Seacoast...
TAMPA, FL
jupitermag.com

Leader of Natural Aesthetic Beauty

Patients seeking to achieve their ideal body or facial aesthetic in West Palm Beach have seen unparalleled results from Pinsky Plastic Surgery. Founded in 1991 by distinguished plastic surgeon Dr. Mark A. Pinsky, the practice is guided by leaders in the specialty of beauty and aesthetics. Pinsky and Dr. Vincent Chavanon appreciate each patient’s unique characteristics and aesthetic goals before developing a beauty plan. This allows them to artistically reveal a patient’s natural beauty, rather than create the all-too-often “overdone” result.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Attorney takes on $10,000 challenge to help send marching band to London

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local attorney stepped up to the $10,000 challenge in the drive to get a marching band from Riviera Beach to London. Gary Lesser, a managing partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith, a firm in West Palm Beach, presented a $10,000 check to the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band on Friday.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

