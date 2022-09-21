Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
IRSC to Host Martin County Career Fair on Sept. 30; More Than 50 Local Companies Will Be On-Site
Stuart - Saturday September 24, 2022: Is a career in Aerospace Mechanics in your future? How about a career in Nursing or Engineering?. Find out if these or other jobs may be within your grasp at Indian River State College’s Martin County Career Fair, set for 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, at IRSC’s Chastain Campus in Stuart.
Boca Raton teacher fired for 'inappropriate interactions' with students
A Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher was fired Wednesday for what the school district said were "inappropriate interactions" with students just one year on the job.
gotowncrier.com
Dr. Katherine Brazzale Named Chief Medical Officer At Trustbridge
Trustbridge, the leading nonprofit hospice care provider in Palm Beach and Broward counties, recently named hospice care veteran Dr. Katherine Brazzale as its new chief medical officer. A Wellington resident, Brazzale has served as Trustbridge’s associate medical director since 2009. She will be responsible for oversight of medical care provided...
WPBF News 25
School district officials in Martin County discuss building their own workforce housing
STUART, Fla. — Members of the Martin County School District are discussing the possibility of building their own workforce housing on school property. School board chair Christia Li Roberts said finding workforce housing for teachers and staff is an ongoing issue. "At this point in time in our history...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wqcs.org
IRSC Graduates 12 from the First Okeechobee Corrections Officer Training Academy
Okeechobee - Thursday September 22, 2022: Nine men and three women graduated in September from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Corrections Basic Recruit Training Academy—the first time the program has been offered at the Indian River State College (IRSC) Dixon Hendry Campus in Okeechobee. All 12...
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Launches Home Purchase Assistance Program
Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce’ has announced that it's Home Purchase Assistance Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM. The City has allocated $960,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) combined with the State Housing...
How South Florida school districts are preparing for storm threat
As you prepare your home and family for a potential storm, our area school districts are getting plans in place as well.
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Commissioners Seek Consumer Representative Applications for Board of Examiners of Contractors
Fort Pierce - Saturday September 24, 2022: The Fort Pierce City Commission is seeking civic-minded Fort Pierce residents to serve on the Board of Examiners of Contractors as a consumer representative. An eligible individual must be a Fort Pierce resident and nor have ever been a member or practitioner of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wqcs.org
IN FOCUS: Making Fort Pierce Proud and Preserving SLC Lands
Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week, the powerful story of Fort Pierce native Lee Rhyant who rose from hard-scrabble beginnings to become the Executive Vice-President and General Manager of Lockheed-Martin-Marietta. He’s now written a book in collaboration with Dr. Catherine Lewis who’ll also join us.
Why are Palm Beach County public school teachers leaving the profession?
Newly released numbers are shedding some light on just how many Palm Beach County public school teachers are leaving the profession and why.
School Board Votes To Fire Boca Raton Middle School Teacher
49-year old Victor Lopez is accused of hitting students with sticks and a ruler and grabbing one by the back of the neck.
Palm Beach County Public, Private Schools May Close For Incoming Storm
Rosh Hashana Holiday Forcing Schools To Make Early Decisions, Announcements. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County School District officials, as well as administrators at local private schools, are all closely monitoring what is now Tropical Depression 9 but may become a hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former athletic director acquitted of stealing from school wants to keep job
A fired Palm Beach County educator plans to appeal to get her job back. Cindy Lucia accused of stealing at least $16,000 in coaching supplements for sports she didn't actually coach.
cw34.com
'Of course they would've had to have known;' Ex-coaches on Martin County HS football probe
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — As CBS12 News first reported Thursday afternoon, two Port St. Lucie Police Department senior staff members were put on leave in connection with an investigation into whether they were involved in falsifying paperwork to allow high school athletes to play for a football team outside their designated school district. All this just days before one of the biggest football games of the year - the Martin Bowl.
Click10.com
South Florida teacher fired after more than a dozen complaints filed against him
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Boca Raton teacher was fired this week after the school district found that he had “inappropriate interactions” with students. Multiple students came forward with the disturbing allegations against 49-year-old Victor Lopez, who was a math teacher at Boca Raton Community Middle School.
businessobserverfl.com
East coast bank continues to go big as it grows westward
Stuart-based Seacoast Bank has capped an aggressive period of Gulf Coast expansion with the appointment of veteran Florida banker Tom Lambert as its Tampa market president. Key takeaway: The past five years have seen Stuart-based Seacoast Bank become a major player in the Gulf Coast banking market. Core challenge: Seacoast...
wqcs.org
Governor Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties, Urges Floridians to Prepare
Tallahassee - Friday September 23, 2022: Governor DeSantis Friday issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. The Treasure Coast Counties of Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Osceola are all included in the declaration. Additionally, the Governor...
jupitermag.com
Leader of Natural Aesthetic Beauty
Patients seeking to achieve their ideal body or facial aesthetic in West Palm Beach have seen unparalleled results from Pinsky Plastic Surgery. Founded in 1991 by distinguished plastic surgeon Dr. Mark A. Pinsky, the practice is guided by leaders in the specialty of beauty and aesthetics. Pinsky and Dr. Vincent Chavanon appreciate each patient’s unique characteristics and aesthetic goals before developing a beauty plan. This allows them to artistically reveal a patient’s natural beauty, rather than create the all-too-often “overdone” result.
cbs12.com
Attorney takes on $10,000 challenge to help send marching band to London
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local attorney stepped up to the $10,000 challenge in the drive to get a marching band from Riviera Beach to London. Gary Lesser, a managing partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith, a firm in West Palm Beach, presented a $10,000 check to the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band on Friday.
Florida “Church Lady” Funnels $1,500,000 From The Diocese Over A 10-Year Period
A Florida woman is in hot, not holy, water after an investigation revealed she funneled church donations into a bank account for herself. In December 2021, the Vero Beach Police Department was contacted by the Diocese of Palm Beach in regard to a fraudulent bank
Comments / 2