Joe Biden taunts Ron DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware in unscripted remarks

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago
Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the president’s beach home.

In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.

“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” the president told reporters on Tuesday, when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest claim.

new school
3d ago

Send the buses to Biden’s neighborhood in Delaware so that the people in Delaware can be in Riched what it’s like to be overwhelmed by illegals.

Common Sense
3d ago

The Democratic Party have our citizens paying 25% more groceries and necessities to survive. We are in a recession with soaring inflation rates. Interest rates are rising and the stock market is falling. Yet the Biden administration gives Billions of taxpayers money away to pay for college tuition loans. Under their watch gas prices reached the highest in history until they released our country’s oil reserves to help them in the midterm elections. The Secretary of Energy reported that gas would begin rising early next year. Home energy or utility bills are expected to increase 40% within the next 2 years. The Democrats got 13 American soldiers killed with their Botched exit strategy. The DEA put a report out stating that their open border policies have increased Drug Activity in our country the highest in history. This has increased murders, criminal activity and overdoses enormously. They raised Medicare premium’s affecting our senior citizens the highest in history.

Cindy Rentz
3d ago

Americans, especially senior can't afford to put food on their tables so I guess what America really needs is 2 more million freeloaders here with their hands out stretched to get all the free bees they're given to come to the land of the "free".

