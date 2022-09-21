Read full article on original website
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder
Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
Mother, stepfather arrested for allegedly killing and abusing 6-year-old son
The mother and stepfather of a 6-year-old Southern California boy who died last week have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and murder after he was found with injuries all over his body, according to authorities and court documents. The boy wasn't breathing when officers responded to a home...
Michigan woman pleads guilty to killing her father, sister, 2 handymen
A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year. Judy Boyer, 55, of Farwell admitted in court to killing all four with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 20, 2021, the Morning Sun reported. Police were called to her father’s home that...
Retriever mix in California rescued after leg injury is looking for a forever home
An adorable pup in California is looking for a forever home. Finn, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling-Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles. The one-and-a-half-year-old retriever was rescued in Maricopa County, Arizona, after he was found with a broken leg.
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail
Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
Debbie Collier case: 2021 Georgia bodycam shows daughter's boyfriend accuse her of stealing cash to buy drugs
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia police bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the on-and-off boyfriend of a murdered woman's daughter, arrested outside her home last September for violating a no-contact order and banging on her door in a dispute over money, which he claimed she was siphoning directly out of his account despite an ugly breakup.
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
Grandfather charged in hot car death of Alabama toddler returned to truck 3 times: 'I don't understand it'
A day after a 2-year-old boy died from being left inside a hot car in east Alabama, authorities announced charges against the toddler's grandfather. In a news conference on Wednesday, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey announced two warrants were issued for William "Bill" Wiesman. Though exact charges weren't given, Casey specified the warrants are for reckless or criminally negligent acts, not intentional acts.
Sheriff’s Deputy In Shocking Colorado Shooting Was Already Being Sued For Excessive Force
Andrew Buen, the Clear Creek County deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass in June, was accused of choking and kneeling on a man in 2019.
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods' family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
NYC prison guards plead guilty to taking over $40,000 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cell phones
One Rikers Island guard also facilitated an inmate's drug and contraband sales, according to the Department of Justice. Bribes totaled over $40,000.
At Least 9 Dead in Assault Rifle Massacre in Mexican Pool Hall
At least nine people were killed and another one injured Wednesday night when alleged cartel gunmen stormed into a Mexican pool hall and opened fire. Footage of the horrific slaughter at the venue named El Jarras in Tarimoro, central Mexico, was shared online in the aftermath of the shooting. The images show one man lying on the ground as gunfire rings out, with shooters armed with assault rifles moving through the hall. They also show the attackers dropping green and orange cards on the ground, which appear to attribute the massacre to the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. Police rushed to the scene after neighbors reported the bloodshed, with local authorities advising residents to avoid the area.Ten people killed in a mass shooting in a bar in Tarimoro, Guanajuato. Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel claimed responsibility. pic.twitter.com/i3sXkGIWzW— All Source News (@All_Source_News) September 22, 2022 Read it at El Universal
International Business Times
Man Stabs, Tries To Behead Acquaintance Inside Florida Convenience Store
A man was nabbed Monday after stabbing an acquaintance with a pair of scissors and trying to behead him using knives while they were inside a Florida convenience store. Deputies arrived at Trading Post in Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda to find the victim with 40 stab wounds to his body, Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Wednesday.
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' robbery as authorities warn of new crime trend
A Houston man accused of "bank jugging," a new crime trend in which thieves observe their victims inside a bank and then follow them to commit a robbery or to break into their vehicle, has been arrested, police said. Terrence Thompson, 59, was spotted on security video on June 15...
Beverly Hills smash-and-grab suspects who allegedly stole millions from jewelry store arrested: police
Three suspects were arrested in Long Beach, California, on Wednesday in connection to a jewelry store robbery that took place earlier this year, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The suspects — Deshon Bell of Long Beach, Jimmy Lee Vernon of Gardena, and a third unidentified juvenile — were...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Good Samaritans help rescue Hawaiian girl shackled on school bus, forced to smoke meth
A Hawaiian man and repeat offender is accused of kidnapping a girl at knifepoint and keeping her captive in a school bus before she escaped, according to court documents. On Sept. 16, Duncan Mahi, 52, allegedly approached the 15-year-old victim and her boyfriend, also 15, on Anaehoomalu Beach; robbed the couple at knifepoint; forced the girl to tie up her boyfriend using zip-ties while threatening to kill her if he got loose; and then kidnapped the girl, according to a police report.
Mother found shot in the head outside NYC school in apparent suicide attempt
A mother is fighting for her life after suffering a gunshot wound to the head outside of a New York City school in what police believe was a suicide attempt. The 36-year-old woman, who has not been named, was reportedly seen arguing with a man believed to be the father of her child before the shooting on Tuesday, ABC News reported. Around 4pm, she was found lying injured on a bench next to JHS 278 Middle School in Brooklyn. The woman was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. A man who was at the...
