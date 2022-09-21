ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder

Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Crime & Safety
California Crime & Safety
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police

Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Fox News

Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail

Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
Fox News

Grandfather charged in hot car death of Alabama toddler returned to truck 3 times: 'I don't understand it'

A day after a 2-year-old boy died from being left inside a hot car in east Alabama, authorities announced charges against the toddler's grandfather. In a news conference on Wednesday, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey announced two warrants were issued for William "Bill" Wiesman. Though exact charges weren't given, Casey specified the warrants are for reckless or criminally negligent acts, not intentional acts.
ONEONTA, AL
Public Safety
FDA
Country
South Africa
TheDailyBeast

At Least 9 Dead in Assault Rifle Massacre in Mexican Pool Hall

At least nine people were killed and another one injured Wednesday night when alleged cartel gunmen stormed into a Mexican pool hall and opened fire. Footage of the horrific slaughter at the venue named El Jarras in Tarimoro, central Mexico, was shared online in the aftermath of the shooting. The images show one man lying on the ground as gunfire rings out, with shooters armed with assault rifles moving through the hall. They also show the attackers dropping green and orange cards on the ground, which appear to attribute the massacre to the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. Police rushed to the scene after neighbors reported the bloodshed, with local authorities advising residents to avoid the area.Ten people killed in a mass shooting in a bar in Tarimoro, Guanajuato. Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel claimed responsibility. pic.twitter.com/i3sXkGIWzW— All Source News (@All_Source_News) September 22, 2022 Read it at El Universal
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Stabs, Tries To Behead Acquaintance Inside Florida Convenience Store

A man was nabbed Monday after stabbing an acquaintance with a pair of scissors and trying to behead him using knives while they were inside a Florida convenience store. Deputies arrived at Trading Post in Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda to find the victim with 40 stab wounds to his body, Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Wednesday.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
Fox News

Good Samaritans help rescue Hawaiian girl shackled on school bus, forced to smoke meth

A Hawaiian man and repeat offender is accused of kidnapping a girl at knifepoint and keeping her captive in a school bus before she escaped, according to court documents. On Sept. 16, Duncan Mahi, 52, allegedly approached the 15-year-old victim and her boyfriend, also 15, on Anaehoomalu Beach; robbed the couple at knifepoint; forced the girl to tie up her boyfriend using zip-ties while threatening to kill her if he got loose; and then kidnapped the girl, according to a police report.
HILO, HI
The Independent

Mother found shot in the head outside NYC school in apparent suicide attempt

A mother is fighting for her life after suffering a gunshot wound to the head outside of a New York City school in what police believe was a suicide attempt. The 36-year-old woman, who has not been named, was reportedly seen arguing with a man believed to be the father of her child before the shooting on Tuesday, ABC News reported. Around 4pm, she was found lying injured on a bench next to JHS 278 Middle School in Brooklyn. The woman was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. A man who was at the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

Fox News

