Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch
Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
'Don't Worry Darling' Stars Tangle over Harry Styles in Film's Latest Drama
Critics have largely panned Don't Worry Darling, but the film has captivated the world thanks to its endless stream of behind-the-scenes drama. And on Friday—the day of its long-awaited release—news broke of a supposed on-set "screaming match." Vulture reported on Friday that the verbal brawl in question occurred...
Rebecca Ferguson Says Team Tried to End Her Career With Trump Performance
"They wanted to bring humiliation to me," said British singer Ferguson, who did not specify who on her team was responsible for the alleged plot.
James Cameron Talks 'Avatar' Success Ahead of Rerelease and Sequel
"I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well," Director James Cameron said of the 2009 blockbuster, "Avatar."
'Black Women Support Each Other': Yvette Nicole Brown on Keke Palmer Moment
Yvette Nicole Brown, star of "Disenchanted" and "Community," talked to Newsweek about why her game show moment with Keke Palmer was about so much more than fun.
Greg Gutfeld Assesses the Competition: 'My Show Is the Least Political'
The Fox News host weighs in on Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, and has some advice for a co-host of "The View."
Louise Fletcher Dies Aged 88: Tributes Pour In for Oscar-Winning Actress
Tributes have poured in for Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher who has passed away at her home in France aged 88 after a career in movies and TV that spanned decades. Fletcher is perhaps best known for her role as Nurse Ratched in the 1975 movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest where she starred alongside Jack Nicholson.
'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Girls Who Code' and Other Books Just Banned in the U.S.
The updated index from PEN America was released on Monday and showed 1,648 titles that were banned in classrooms and libraries in the U.S. this year.
