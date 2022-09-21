Read full article on original website
'Don't Worry Darling' Stars Tangle over Harry Styles in Film's Latest Drama
Critics have largely panned Don't Worry Darling, but the film has captivated the world thanks to its endless stream of behind-the-scenes drama. And on Friday—the day of its long-awaited release—news broke of a supposed on-set "screaming match." Vulture reported on Friday that the verbal brawl in question occurred...
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
James Cameron Talks 'Avatar' Success Ahead of Rerelease and Sequel
"I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well," Director James Cameron said of the 2009 blockbuster, "Avatar."
