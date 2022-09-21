ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Letitia James' 'Major Announcement' Prompts Trump Fraud Lawsuit Speculation

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she will make a "major announcement" on Wednesday morning, prompting speculation she is due to give an update on her investigation into Donald Trump's business affairs.

James issued a media alert stating she will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. without providing further details.

The teasing of the "major announcement" has led to many people predicting that James will reveal new details on her long-running civil probe into alleged tax fraud at The Trump Organization, or launch a civil suit against the former president.

James' office is looking at allegations The Trump Organization exaggerated the value of a number of assets and properties to obtain better loans and other financial benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sO2x_0i3yXHgZ00
In this combination image, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference at the office of the Attorney General on July 13, 2022 in New York City and Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Getty

The former president and three of his children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, were ordered to testify as part of the probe. However, Donald and Eric Trump both invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination hundreds of times while answering questions in August 2022 and October 2020 respectively.

Donald Trump has frequently denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation into his businesses a "witch hunt," and accusing James, who is Black, of being "racist" towards him.

There is speculation that the announcement from James will be related to recent reports that the New York attorney general's office rejected Trump's lawyer's offer of a settlement with regards to the investigation, and James is preparing to launch a lawsuit alleging fraud against the former president.

The New York Times reported last week that James' office is also considering suing at least one of Trump's three children, who have all worked at The Trump Organization.

Discussing the announcement from James, Harry Litman, legal affairs correspondent for the LA Times tweeted: "Trump tried to settle a civil case and James rebuffed, so that seems the most likely; and it could well include the Trump kids. Plus possibility it's coupled with a criminal referral to the NY AG. He's taking some serious lumps already."

Speaking to MSNBC, Politico's senior legal affairs reporter Josh Gerstein also suggested James' announcement will be a civil case on behalf of New York against The Trump Organization.

"She doesn't have a lot of criminal jurisdiction. So it sounds most likely like this is the long advertised massive civil suit over tax fraud, insurance fraud and similar issues that she has been advertising for some time," Gerstein said.

Discussing why a civil suit from James' office could be the "most important legal challenge Trump faces" author Kurt Eichenwald tweeted: "Bank loans would dry up. Liquidity of company would dry up. Whole firm could collapse. Trump would lose everything. And even as president, he could do nothing to stop it."

The Trump Organization has been contacted for comment.

Comments / 86

payaso
3d ago

kind of seems like this going to cost trump quite a bit of money. He already is having trouble keeping his social media propaganda platform "truth social" floating. I seem to remember something about some loans coming due from deutsche bank in Germany. Surely Mr. trump doesn't need any money, he is after all a billionaire.

Reply(7)
46
Sharon Froschauer
3d ago

She's going to make an announcement today 10:30 EST..Looks like She's going to announce she's sueing him . Donnie Sue Trump being sued?? How ironic is that...I see another bottle of ketchup thrown on the wall again 😆💙

Reply(1)
26
mgysgt
3d ago

Hey Drump, listen real close. You are about to hear the sound of the other shoe falling. Pack your bag, your next stop may not be MarA Losto but the Greybar Hotel.

Reply(3)
36
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump Attorney Admits She Searched Mar-a-Lago for Records Before FBI Raid

A Trump attorney told a New York State court Wednesday via affidavit that she personally scoured the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and office, just days before the FBI raided the estate for highly sensitive documents. Alina Habba, who described Trump’s possible espionage “mundane” on the “Charlie Kirk Show,” said she searched “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc,” on May 5 with explicit permission from Trump, in an effort to track down documents related to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization. The search raises concerns over what documents she may have seen, and whether or not she had the proper clearance in order to handle the documents. Habba’s search scanned the same areas that the FBI would later discover varied classified documents, a revelation that will likely land her an interview in the Department of Justice investigation, according to Politico.
POTUS
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Kurt Eichenwald
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
James
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trump Organization
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
Salon

Former DOJ prosecutor says Trump's empty folders are "a game changer"

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) On Friday's...
POTUS
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
POTUS
The List

Legal Expert Explains Why A Viral Photo From The Mar-A-Lago Raid Is So Concerning

Once an American president leaves office, they get a number of privileges and perks. Each year, they get paid the same salary a Cabinet Secretary would make, which is upwards of $200,000, via Reader's Digest. They also get money to pay for staff, funeral costs are covered, and they get Secret Service protection for life. Another thing they traditionally get is access to intelligence briefings; however, that is determined by the current president. President Joe Biden banned former president Donald Trump — who has called for a redo of the 2020 election — from receiving the briefings former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are currently on the list to receive, per The New York Times. Biden told CBS News part of the reasoning behind the decision: "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
977M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy