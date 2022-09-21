ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Realms of possibility: Inside the 23 September Guardian Weekly

By Graham Snowdon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUU0o_0i3yX5B600
The cover of the 23 September edition of the Guardian Weekly.

After 10 days of national mourning, Britain laid Queen Elizabeth II to rest in a state funeral ceremony laid thick with pomp, pageantry and symbolism. Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland asks whether the nation has buried more than just a much-loved monarch, while Ian Jack reflects on the modern-day pilgrims who queued for hours last week just for a fleeting chance to file past the Queen’s coffin.

Then, in a special report, we consider the future of the Commonwealth under the stewardship of King Charles III. Our correspondents report from six key members of the “family of nations”, some of which view the royal transition as a chance to fundamentally rethink their often troubled relationships with the British monarchy.

“As we have reflected on the Queen’s reign and leadership of the country and the Commonwealth, so too is it right to look forward with anticipation at the chapter ahead,” says illustrator Eleanor Shakespeare of her montage for this week’s cover. “It feels hugely significant to visually document these profound and pivotal moments in history as they unfold.”

Have recent territorial regains by Ukraine shifted the war in Kyiv’s favour? It may be too soon to say, but it now seems clear Moscow’s military operation is beset by serious problems. Moscow correspondent Andrew Roth went to the Russian border city of Belgorod, where he found anxiety and bafflement over recent reversals. Then Isobel Koshiw and Lorenzo Tondo report from mass burial sites discovered in the recaptured city of Izium, where local people are searching for answers about missing loved ones.

When children first started flocking to YouTube, some seriously strange stuff started to appear – and after much outcry, the company found itself scrambling to fix the problem. Mark Bergen investigates why the video streaming giant’s content for kids suddenly got so odd.

We also catch up with Willow Smith, who opens up about the peculiarities of a musical career in the shadow of her famous parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. And there’s a tribute from film critic Peter Bradshaw to Jean-Luc Godard, the French New Wave director who changed the course of cinema.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

What happened in the Russia-Ukraine war this week? Catch up with the must-read news and analysis

Every week we wrap up the must-reads from our coverage of the Ukraine war, from news and features to analysis, visual guides and opinion. Wednesday brought news that Vladimir Putin had decided to mobilise 300,000 reservists, in a sign that the Russian president realises his troops inside Ukraine are flagging. In a significant escalation that places the country’s people and economy on a wartime footing, Putin also threatened nuclear retaliation, saying that Russia had “lots of weapons to reply” to what he called western threats on Russian territory – and adding that he was not bluffing.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Freedland
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Peter Bradshaw
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Ii#Commonwealth#British#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russell Wilson’s Broncos career is dangerously close to a comedy skit

Are we confident that this Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett marriage isn’t some kind of Nathan Fielder bit?. The plan: to hire a coach who cannot count; to trade a boatload of draft picks and players for an aging, “mobile” quarterback who looks increasingly immobile; to hand that quarterback a five-year, $245m contract with $165m guaranteed at signing; to hire a series of coordinators who’ve never coordinated units or called plays before; to sell one of the league’s most prestigious franchises to an owner who doesn’t know the name of the commissioner.
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

The Guardian

452K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy