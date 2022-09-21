Read full article on original website
Ogre69
3d ago
Maybe for the top 1%, it's going well. The rest of us are still dealing with high fuel, food and housing costs.
Reply
4
Angela. I no longer live in california
3d ago
Sure. With the educated taxpayers, and businesses fleeing in droves… Sure, Jan, sure.
Reply
4
Related
Column: California's water usage was built on a historic lie. The bill is now coming due
Human demands for water from the Colorado have far outstripped what it ever could provide.
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
Inside California's pot legalization failures: Corporate influence, ignored warnings
Years after California legalized cannabis with Proposition 64, some supporters say it has not met expectations, while those who opposed the initiative say it has proved worse than they feared.
California should expect a 'fourth dry year' as drought persists
More dryness, extreme weather events and water quality hazards are likely in 2023, state water officials said Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Column: 'Okie' was a California slur for white people. Why it still packs such an ugly punch
Californians turned "Okie" into an insult. My family had similar insults thrown at them — "Mexican" and "paisa."
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in California
While not everyone would like to live in California or year-round, nobody can argue that the state has a lot to offer, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature and do outdoor activities. If you are one of those people, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three ideas for a fun and active weekend getaway in California. If you have never visited any of these places mention below, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you get the chance. If you have already been to any of them, leave a comment down below and tell us all about your experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
WSJ editorial slams Newsom for climate agenda, argues his policies 'could destroy tens of thousands of jobs'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board penned an editorial Tuesday that criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., for aggressive new regulations he imposed on the state's energy production amid already bad shortages. "California can barely keep the lights on as its climate policies bite the electric grid, but Gov. Gavin Newsom...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
We've already reached the 'Gavin Newsom allies anonymously trash Kamala Harris' part of 2024
A new report from TheWrap says California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "unequivocally" running for president in 2024 if Joe Biden chooses not to seek re-election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Coast Storm Promises Drought Relief for Parched Northern California
The storm is expected to bring steady rain to the northern two-thirds of California for a longer period of time
Gavin Newsom 'bound to lose' if he runs for president in 2024 amid crime, education crises: Terrell
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell argued California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "bound to lose" if he decides to run for president in 2024, citing various issues plaguing the Golden State. Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the 2024 presidential election and the nationwide crime surge. BIDEN ON IF...
Fault along L.A., O.C. coast could unleash huge earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
Earlier estimates said the fault zone could generate up to a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, but a new report shows it could produce a quake as strong as 7.8.
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
California seeks to ban sales of diesel big rigs in a bold bid to cut pollution
The California Air Resources Board proposal would require all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2040.
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers’ power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement’s efforts to combat illicit drugs.
Southern California's housing slowdown shows in August home prices
Southern California home prices were unchanged in August from a month earlier as rising mortgage rates made houses even less affordable.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Comments / 2