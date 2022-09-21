ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

A message from 1996: Forgotten Bridgewater McElwain School time capsules recovered, opened

By Christopher Butler, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

BRIDGEWATER — It started with a T-shirt.

Adam Ward, 36, was moving out of his parents’ house when he stumbled upon it. It was white and said “ McElwain School Class of 1996” with tons of signatures scribbled in black pen. He posted a photo of it on Facebook.

The post got hundreds of comments from his former classmates, which sparked “this grand idea” to make a Facebook group of everyone in that graduating elementary school class – or at least everyone he could track down.

That was in 2012. It wasn’t until last year that the shirt, or the Facebook group, would come up again.

Kyle Davies seemed to be the only one in the class that remembered the time capsules. Davies and Ward, who grew up on the same street in Bridgewater, were in the last graduating fourth grade class of McElwain School — an elementary school that closed in 1996.

Before that 1996 school year came to an end, the school’s principal had the idea for the final graduating class to bury time capsules on school grounds, to be opened in 2021. Students got to fill plastic bags with items they wouldn’t see again for 25 years.

Three time capsules were buried. One for Mrs. Burns’ class, one for Mr. Lucia’s class and one for Ms. Devine’s (who’s now known as Mrs. Gibson). Each student was sent home with a half-sheet of paper saying the capsules would be opened in 2021.

The school soon after shut its doors and became decommissioned. The classmates continued into middle school and eventually into high school and beyond.

As members of the class moved away, forgetting about the capsules, Davies' mother wouldn’t let him forget.

Breaking ground

When Davies moved back to Raynham from Florida in the summer of 2020, there was only one year left before the time capsules were meant to be opened.

"When we got back up here, my mother still had the little piece of paper and was saying, 'Hey, it looks like they sold the building. They're going to be doing some work over there. You need to figure out what's going on with the time capsules.'"

The school, which sat vacant for almost 20 years and with the building still intact, would become a mixed-income apartment building . The $28.9 million, 57-unit complex was planned to begin construction in January 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building stayed empty and fenced-in, and nobody but Davies knew about the time capsules buried on the property.

He contacted the development company and met with them to explain the story. They were eager to help, but needed an exact location of where they were buried.

"They became very weary that a 25-year-old memory would have any idea as to where the time capsules were buried," Davies said.

He quickly found himself at a stalemate.

"They did not want to interrupt their project for some 25-year-old time capsules," Davies said.

Suddenly, in August 2021, the construction workers stumbled upon one of the capsules. It was broken, opened accidentally by the large construction machinery. Davies knew there were two still missing.

In October, they found the second one. The last one left was from Davies' class.

According to Davies, the school district had no predetermined plan to dig up the capsules when the time would come. So, he contacted the school district.

"It sounded like they knew that they were there, but I don't think anyone that's currently within the school district had any idea when it was supposed to be dug up, or where they were located," he said.

The final capsule

Davies got the town of Bridgewater involved. After the town nudged the developers, they finally recovered the last time capsule in May 2022. Davies contacted the Bridgewater library, which took the capsules and began to archive their contents.

A team of archivists digitized all the items and plan to put them on the library website.

"It's a snapshot," Bridgewater Public Library Director Jed Phillips said. "It's an amalgamation of a time in this town's history. If you take all the items together as a collection, you kind of get this vibe of what it was like at that time, in Bridgewater in the '90s."

Using the Facebook group that Ward made back in 2012, Davies announced that the capsules were recovered, and that the town would host a class reunion where they could pick up the stuff their past selves left behind.

He posted old class photos and the group deciphered who was in them and where they could be found today. Slowly, they began to track down McElwain's final fourth-grade class.

Looking back in time

In the basement of the Bridgewater Public Library last Saturday, at least 25 former classmates gathered to reminisce about the days at McElwain. Spread out across long fold-up tables were three cracked, plastic time capsules, along with little baggies of items.

An old baseball, photos, stuffed animals, hockey and baseball cards, a rock all sat in individual baggies. There was a school calendar printed on bright green construction paper, still coiled from years inside a capsule.

Each student wrote a personal letter to themselves about what they thought life would be like in 2021.

A poster dated for June 24, 1996 said "I predict..." with 30 short paragraph responses.

"I predict ... that I will still be friends with Mickey ..."

"... Maybe Bill Clinton will be on a dollar bill."

"... There might be a Black president."

"... There might be a woman president."

There was a copy of The Enterprise from June 17, 1996.

Inside Ms. Devine's capsule was a tape they recorded before burying the capsules. Davies bought a record player from Amazon, but the room was too loud to hear the recording.

Enterprise staff reporter Chris Butler can be reached by email at cbutler@enterprisenews.com .

