Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this win to stay on par with their other cross-town rival, Green Hill who is 2-0 in district play just like the Golden Bears. Wilson Central will be looking to put their name in that race before we get too deep into the season. It doesn’t get much better than rivalries and district implications.

