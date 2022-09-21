Read full article on original website
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 18, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 18 to September 23. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over. $1.3...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Tennessee
NASHVILLE – A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known...
The Apple Truck Tour Returns to the Greater Nashville Area Delivering Fresh, Michigan Apples
The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will expand its tour through the American South in September and October 2022. It offers the best of Michigan apples to over 130 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and South Carolina this fall.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview
Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this win to stay on par with their other cross-town rival, Green Hill who is 2-0 in district play just like the Golden Bears. Wilson Central will be looking to put their name in that race before we get too deep into the season. It doesn’t get much better than rivalries and district implications.
Over 5,000 Smoke Alarms and 530 Carbon Monoxide Detectors Donated for Life-Saving Program
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce the donation of 5,000 smoke alarms and 530 carbon monoxide detectors by nationally leading smoke alarm manufacturer Kidde for use in the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm program. Launched...
WEATHER 9-20-2022 Heating Up
Hopefully, you haven’t closed down the pool yet. Because Summer temps are in full force and a chance for record-breaking tomorrow. HYDRATE !!! And make sure your pets are taken care of and also check on the elderly. Tuesday. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind...
WEATHER 9-18-2022 Heat Returns
Going to be a hot week, near record temps mid-week before we get some relief. The sun remains and Fall weather is in the long-term. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Monday Night. Mostly clear, with a...
WEEKEND WEATHER 9-23-25,2022 A Touch Of Fall
A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:. Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind...
WEATHER 9-21,2022 One Last Blast Of Summer
Stand by as it will be a hot one today. Cooler weather and gusty winds move in tomorrow. Looking at a chance of storms for you Titans fans on Sunday. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday...
