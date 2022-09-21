ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview

Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this win to stay on par with their other cross-town rival, Green Hill who is 2-0 in district play just like the Golden Bears. Wilson Central will be looking to put their name in that race before we get too deep into the season. It doesn’t get much better than rivalries and district implications.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-20-2022 Heating Up

Hopefully, you haven’t closed down the pool yet. Because Summer temps are in full force and a chance for record-breaking tomorrow. HYDRATE !!! And make sure your pets are taken care of and also check on the elderly. Tuesday. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind...
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-18-2022 Heat Returns

Going to be a hot week, near record temps mid-week before we get some relief. The sun remains and Fall weather is in the long-term. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Monday Night. Mostly clear, with a...
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

WEEKEND WEATHER 9-23-25,2022 A Touch Of Fall

A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:. Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Wallethub#Department Chair#Department Of Economics
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-21,2022 One Last Blast Of Summer

Stand by as it will be a hot one today. Cooler weather and gusty winds move in tomorrow. Looking at a chance of storms for you Titans fans on Sunday. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy