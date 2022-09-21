ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

New Times

Local opposition grows to Dana Reserve housing development in Nipomo

Drive down Pomeroy Road in Nipomo, and you immediately see the signs. "Nipomo, say no, before it's too late, to the Dana Reserve housing development," reads a cascade of cardboard speckling front lawns and sidewalks for blocks. Alison Martinez lives a short distance from Pomeroy. The 23-year resident is leading...
NIPOMO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 12, 2022. 02:23— David...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Around 1,000 cyclists to use portions of San Luis Obispo County state highways Saturday during Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride

Caltrans said about 1,000 cyclists will participate in Saturday's Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride, which routes through local state highways in San Luis Obispo County. The post Around 1,000 cyclists to use portions of San Luis Obispo County state highways Saturday during Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
New Times

SLO denies neighborhood appeal, approves The Hub project

A San Luis Obispo neighborhood worried about how rowdy bar and concert noise will impact their residences could not sway the SLO City Council from approving The Hub, a new project bringing a mix of food, drinks, and entertainment to upper Monterey Street. Led by Central Coast Brewing, The Hub...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New SLO County animal services facility officially opens

Modern facility will create a healthier, more humane housing environment, better level of care. – County and city leaders came together Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the new San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Facility in San Luis Obispo. Thirteen shepherd puppies were brought out to cuddle with leaders as Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno cut the red ribbon.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Senor Sanchos Sells to New Owner

PASO ROBLES — It was announced that Senor Sanchos, a popular Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, has been sold to a new owner. The restaurant’s now previous owner Carlos Leyva posted the announcement to social media on Thursday, Sept. 22. Leyva opened Senor Sanchos in 1990 at its...
PASO ROBLES, CA

