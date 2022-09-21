Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in Arroyo Grande the week of Aug. 28?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot was $559.
Temporary parklet program coming to an end in Pismo Beach
Restaurants, cafés and bars in Pismo Beach have until October 3rd to take down their outdoor dining areas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the decrease in real estate prices in San Luis Obispo the week of Sept. 11
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo decreased in the past week to $560. That’s $55 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in San Luis Obispo was $627.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in South SLO County the week of Sept. 11?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $2.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past week. In total, 19 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $981,842. The average price per square foot was $560.
Central Coast Brewing moving to The Hub in the coming months
Monterey Street has been home to Central Coast Brewing since 1998, but the building housing the operation was recently sold, displacing the brewery.
New Times
Local opposition grows to Dana Reserve housing development in Nipomo
Drive down Pomeroy Road in Nipomo, and you immediately see the signs. "Nipomo, say no, before it's too late, to the Dana Reserve housing development," reads a cascade of cardboard speckling front lawns and sidewalks for blocks. Alison Martinez lives a short distance from Pomeroy. The 23-year resident is leading...
Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 12, 2022. 02:23— David...
San Luis Obispo Airport says busy travel season could cause inconveniences
In the coming months, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is expected to be the busiest it has been all year. This could create some impacts on parking.
Around 1,000 cyclists to use portions of San Luis Obispo County state highways Saturday during Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride
Caltrans said about 1,000 cyclists will participate in Saturday's Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride, which routes through local state highways in San Luis Obispo County. The post Around 1,000 cyclists to use portions of San Luis Obispo County state highways Saturday during Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefighters respond to fire at Paso Robles RV resort
Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at a RV resort in Paso Robles. The fire was first reported at 3:40 p.m. at the Vines RV Resort.
City of Santa Maria features two small businesses
Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.
Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night
Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night. The post Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
SLO denies neighborhood appeal, approves The Hub project
A San Luis Obispo neighborhood worried about how rowdy bar and concert noise will impact their residences could not sway the SLO City Council from approving The Hub, a new project bringing a mix of food, drinks, and entertainment to upper Monterey Street. Led by Central Coast Brewing, The Hub...
New SLO County animal services facility officially opens
Modern facility will create a healthier, more humane housing environment, better level of care. – County and city leaders came together Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the new San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Facility in San Luis Obispo. Thirteen shepherd puppies were brought out to cuddle with leaders as Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno cut the red ribbon.
Senor Sanchos Sells to New Owner
PASO ROBLES — It was announced that Senor Sanchos, a popular Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, has been sold to a new owner. The restaurant’s now previous owner Carlos Leyva posted the announcement to social media on Thursday, Sept. 22. Leyva opened Senor Sanchos in 1990 at its...
Plans Released Depicting Paso Robles’s Future Look
PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is looking forward to the exponential growth of several hotels and projects coming to the area. Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace presented the city’s plans for the future to the Paso Robles Main Street Design and Economic Vitality committees this week.
Commercial structure fire breaks out in Arroyo Grande
Five Cities fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire that broke out in Arroyo Grande Thursday afternoon.
Santa Maria City Council votes to add "No Stopping Zones" along five roads
In the coming weeks, people in Santa Maria may see an increase in "No Stopping Zones" in the west part of town.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 11-19
On Sept. 11, Levi Paul Gaze, 34, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance. On Sept. 11, Jeremy Forrest Mitchell, 45, of Grover Beach, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
3 arrested after hundreds of dollars worth of tequila stolen from SLO Bevmo, police say
Police also found drugs and a gun in their possession, the department said.
