Read full article on original website
Related
Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial
A former FBI agent analyzed the Kristin Smart murder trial as the defense team presented its case. The post Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Paul Flores allegedly said he knew what happened to Kristin Smart’s body
The suspect in the murder of Kristin Smart attempted to make a plea deal in 2003. Paul Flores would lead San Luis Obispo County law enforcement to her body in exchange for a minor sentence, according to the April 6, 2021 recently released arrest warrant for Ruben Flores. Paul Flores...
Prosecution rests its case in Kristin Smart murder trial, then defense asks for dismissal
A prosecutor called Paul Flores “a pathological liar lying through his teeth,” while a defense attorney said, “We don’t even know if Kristin Smart is dead.”
Central Coast man accused of setting dad on fire is incompetent to stand trial, judge rules
Joseph Garcia faces charges of murder and animal cruelty after a dispute that allegedly ended with his father and a family dog on fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calcoastnews.com
Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria
A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three arrested for theft, drug, firearms charges
Theft of alcohol at local BevMo leads to discovery of drugs, firearm. – On Thursday at approximately 7:46 p.m., officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the BevMo located on Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road in San Luis Obispo for a theft in progress.
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal Santa Maria stabbing
Santa Maria police announced they arrested the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man around midnight Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria man fatally stabbed, detectives searching for suspect
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight on Wednesday. The stabbing left one man dead as a result.
kprl.com
Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022
A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night
Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night. The post Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kprl.com
Attack on Protesters by a Democrat 09.23.2022
Some confusion about the motivation for the attack on protesters Tuesday morning on the Vineyard drive overpass in Templeton. About six people were sprayed with pepper spray by an angry 46-year-old man while they were peacefully demonstrating for gun control and and other issues on the overpass over 101. There...
New Atascadero interim police chief is ‘incredible leader’ who served city for 9 years
Atascadero is searching for a new police chief after firing Bob Masterson due to “incompatible management styles.”
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Rape
Originally Published By: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Webpage. “On 9-4-22 the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted sexual assault that had occurred in the 2400 Block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria. Deputies responded and contacted an adult female victim. The victim reported she was in her home when she found an unknown male, later identified as 29-year-old John Michael Ludwick, standing in her living room. Ludwick approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a sexually explicit statement. The victim was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s residence. Ludwick appeared to follow the victim, however then continued walking away. Through the investigation Deputies discovered Ludwick had entered the victim’s home earlier that day, stole her credit card and took her vehicle. Ludwick then returned the vehicle and the credit card when he encountered the victim and attempted to sexually assault her.
City of Lompoc reaches tentative settlement with Environmental Defense Center
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced on Thursday that it has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center regarding a Clean Water Act lawsuit. The post City of Lompoc reaches tentative settlement with Environmental Defense Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paso Robles students must get parents’ OK to join school clubs. Some say that’s discriminatory
The policy “brings up a question of First Amendment rights,” a Paso Robles High School teacher said.
New SLO County animal services facility officially opens
Modern facility will create a healthier, more humane housing environment, better level of care. – County and city leaders came together Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the new San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Facility in San Luis Obispo. Thirteen shepherd puppies were brought out to cuddle with leaders as Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno cut the red ribbon.
Cal Fire crews extinguish school bus fire near Cuesta Grade
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were able to extinguish a fire that broke out on a school bus along northbound Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade. The post Cal Fire crews extinguish school bus fire near Cuesta Grade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire
A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
Comments / 0