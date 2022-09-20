ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fciac.net

Volleyball – Warde 3, Wilton 0

25-19, 25-17, 25-21 Warde: Gigi Gardauskas 2 blocks, 5 digs, 18 kills; Selina Torstere 5 blocks, 5 digs, 19 assists, 11 kills. Wilton: Kendall Scholz 12 kills, Caitlin Allen 10 kills, Aly Rappaport 22 assists.
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy